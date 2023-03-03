HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, Florida — With officials suspending the third round due to darkness Thursday, the third round of the PGA TOUR Canada Qualifying Tournament at Mission Inn Resort and Club will resume early Friday morning. American John Pak finished nine holes of his third round and is 12-under overall, a stroke ahead of amateur Jonathan Yaun. Canadian Thomas Giroux and U.S. player Cole Bradley are at 10-under after their front nines.

Fog delayed the start of the third round by more than two hours Thursday morning, making it impossible for the field to complete the day’s play. Thirty-three players still need to complete their rounds, which they will do Friday morning.

The third round will resume at 7:10 a.m. EST, with the players resuming where they were when officials blew the horn halting play. For those who did finish their third rounds, the final round will begin at 7 a.m., on the first and 10th tees. Due to the suspended play, there will not be regrouping of players by score for the final round.

Did you know that Thomas Giroux and Cole Bradley started the day tied for third, shooting identical scores both Tuesday and Wednesday? After nine holes, they were still tied, at 10-under.

Key Information

How the Tournament Works

PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica are international PGA TOUR-sanctioned tours that provide access to the Korn Ferry Tour and are part of the pathway to the PGA TOUR. Since its inception in 2013, PGA TOUR Canada has held 32 Qualifying Tournaments across the U.S. and Canada. This event is the second of six PGA TOUR Canada Qualifying Tournaments held in advance of the 2023 season. Each qualifier is a 72-hole, no-cut event, with playoffs, if necessary, for the medalist position and for the 10th and final position available.

One-hundred-thirty-one players started the tournament, with 114 still in the field.

Here is a breakdown of the various PGA TOUR Canada membership statuses available this week.

Finish Position Status Medalist Exempt membership for the 2023 season 2nd through 10th (no ties) Exempt through the reshuffle, which will occur approximately halfway through the season 11th through 30th (plus ties) Conditional membership

Players in this week’s field come from nine countries or territories: Canada, China, Hong Kong, Ireland, Japan, Slovakia, Sweden, South Korea and the United States. A total of 12 Canadians remain in the field, the second-largest player contingent represented, outside of the United States.

Brian Richey, age 36, is the oldest player in the current top five. He is more than 10 years older than the next-oldest player in contention. Look for Richey to be wearing red Friday, maintaining a Florida Southern College team tradition that he carries on as a professional. Born in Lakeland, Florida, Richey graduated from Florida Southern in 2009, turned pro a year later and since has played on the Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and PGA TOUR Canada.

Paul Pastore certainly helped himself Thursday, recovering quite well from a second-round 77 with a follow-up 67. His 10-stroke improvement allowed him to move up 45 spots on the leaderboard, beginning the third round tied for 74th but now is T29 with 18 holes to play.

certainly helped himself Thursday, recovering quite well from a second-round 77 with a follow-up 67. His 10-stroke improvement allowed him to move up 45 spots on the leaderboard, beginning the third round tied for 74th but now is T29 with 18 holes to play. Two other players who made a leap up the standings were Americans Davis Lamb and Trey Shirley, who both finished with 4-under 68s in their third rounds to jump up 27 positions. They are tied for 16th, at 2-under.

Third-Round Weather: Fog in the morning delayed the start of play by more than two hours. The fog gave way to sunshine by late morning. High of 87. Wind WSW at 5-15 mph, with gusts to 20 mph.