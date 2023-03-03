Thunder Bay – News – On Thursday, March 2, the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Intelligence Unit, with support from the OPP’s Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, executed search warrants at two residential locations in the 200 block of Pearl Street on the city’s north side.

The warrants were obtained as part of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking activity in those areas.

Upon entering the premises, the police arrested four individuals, including a man from Toronto, who were transported to TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

The officers seized a quantity of suspected fentanyl, cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and over $5,000 in cash believed to have been obtained through illegal means.

The estimated value of the drugs seized is nearly $6,000 CAD.

As a result of the search and arrests, Jeremy Burt, 20, of Toronto, Jonathon David Dunstan, 35, of Thunder Bay, Trey Joseph Robert Gold, 20, of Thunder Bay, and Victoria Lynn Maclaurin, 33, of Thunder Bay, are all facing charges related to drug trafficking, possession of fentanyl and cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

All four accused individuals appeared in bail court on Friday, March 3, and were remanded into custody until their future court appearance dates.