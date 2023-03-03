The Northwoods League, the leading summer collegiate baseball league in the country, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year with a special commemorative logo that will be prominently displayed throughout the 2023 season. The logo features the league’s traditional black, red, and green color scheme with the number “30” in bold, gold block letters at the center, paying tribute to the league’s past while looking towards the future.

Ryan Voz, President and Commissioner of the Northwoods League, stated that the new logo captures the league’s spirit and commitment to providing high-quality, affordable family entertainment to baseball fans across the country. The league was founded in 1993 and has since become one of the most successful summer collegiate baseball leagues in the country, with 24 teams across seven states in the Midwest as well as the Province of Ontario, drawing over 1 million fans a season.

The 2023 season promises to be a special one for the league, and the commemorative logo will be featured on League and team materials and social media channels throughout the season. The league has also launched new websites aimed at enhancing the user experience for fans and players, featuring a modern design and a host of new features designed to make it easier for fans to stay up to date with their favorite teams, players, and upcoming games.

The new websites offer a more streamlined navigation experience, making it easier for fans to find the information they need. In addition to improving the fan and player experience, the new websites also offer new advertising and sponsorship opportunities for businesses looking to connect with the Northwoods League’s dedicated and engaged fanbase. The new Northwoods League websites are now live and available for fans and players to explore at northwoodsleague.com.