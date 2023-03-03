Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service officers have apprehended a male suspect who is believed to have robbed a business located on the south side of the city in February. The robbery was carried out using a knife and a crudely made Molotov cocktail.

According to the police report, officers from the Primary Response Branch were dispatched to the McKellar Confectionary, situated in the 200 block of McKellar Street, just after 11:10 a.m. on February 25th after receiving reports of an armed robbery that had just occurred.

Upon arrival, the police discovered that the suspect had threatened staff with a knife before fleeing the scene on foot with an unspecified amount of cash. The Break and Enter and Robbery (BEAR) Unit then joined the investigation and discovered that the accused had also attempted to use a Molotov cocktail during the robbery.

After conducting a thorough investigation, the police positively identified the suspect and located him on Thursday, March 2nd. The suspect, Miles Scott ALANEN, 57, was arrested without further incident by members of the BEAR Unit.

ALANEN has been charged with several offenses, including robbery with a weapon, disguise with intent, place or throw and explosive substance, and assault with a weapon.

On Friday, March 3rd, he appeared in bail court and was remanded into custody until his next appearance.