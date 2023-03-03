There are many significant events in Indigenous history in Canada on March 3. Here are a few:
- In 1760, the Treaty of Oswegatchie was signed between the British and the Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) people. The treaty recognized the Haudenosaunee as allies of the British and established peace between the two groups.
- In 1857, the Indian Act was passed by the Canadian government. The act imposed strict rules and regulations on Indigenous peoples, including their governance, land ownership, and cultural practices. It also led to the establishment of the residential school system.
- In 1973, the American Indian Movement (AIM) occupied Wounded Knee, South Dakota, in protest of the U.S. government’s treatment of Indigenous peoples. Many Indigenous peoples in Canada supported the occupation and the goals of the AIM.
- In 1990, the Oka Crisis began when the town of Oka, Quebec, attempted to expand a golf course onto Mohawk land. The Mohawk people resisted and a 78-day standoff ensued, which resulted in the death of a police officer and a Mohawk warrior.
These events are just a small part of the complex and often painful history of Indigenous peoples in Canada. It is important to continue learning about Indigenous history, culture, and current issues, and to work towards reconciliation and healing.
Here are some notable events in Canadian history that occurred on March 3:
- In 1875, the North-West Mounted Police (now the Royal Canadian Mounted Police) were founded. The force was created to establish law and order in the newly acquired territories of western Canada.
- In 1931, the Statute of Westminster was enacted, granting Canada and other British dominions more autonomy from the United Kingdom. This statute is considered a key step in the evolution of Canada’s status as an independent nation.
- In 1947, the Canadian Citizenship Act was passed by Parliament, creating Canadian citizenship as a distinct legal status separate from British subject status.
- In 1979, a Canadian Pacific Airlines DC-8 crashed near Mount Slesse in British Columbia, killing all 52 people on board. The cause of the crash was determined to be pilot error and miscommunication.
- In 2015, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada released its final report on the history and legacy of residential schools in Canada. The report included 94 calls to action aimed at reconciling with Indigenous peoples and addressing the ongoing impacts of colonialism.