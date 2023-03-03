There are many significant events in Indigenous history in Canada on March 3. Here are a few:

In 1760, the Treaty of Oswegatchie was signed between the British and the Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) people. The treaty recognized the Haudenosaunee as allies of the British and established peace between the two groups. In 1857, the Indian Act was passed by the Canadian government. The act imposed strict rules and regulations on Indigenous peoples, including their governance, land ownership, and cultural practices. It also led to the establishment of the residential school system. In 1973, the American Indian Movement (AIM) occupied Wounded Knee, South Dakota, in protest of the U.S. government’s treatment of Indigenous peoples. Many Indigenous peoples in Canada supported the occupation and the goals of the AIM. In 1990, the Oka Crisis began when the town of Oka, Quebec, attempted to expand a golf course onto Mohawk land. The Mohawk people resisted and a 78-day standoff ensued, which resulted in the death of a police officer and a Mohawk warrior.

These events are just a small part of the complex and often painful history of Indigenous peoples in Canada. It is important to continue learning about Indigenous history, culture, and current issues, and to work towards reconciliation and healing.

Here are some notable events in Canadian history that occurred on March 3: