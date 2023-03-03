Thunder Bay – Weather – For the first Friday of March, there is a mixed blend of weather in store across the region. There are thankfully no weather alerts or warnings.

Thunder Bay

Are you ready for today’s weather forecast? Here it goes: It’s gonna be cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries late in the morning and in the afternoon. The wind will be blowing south at 20 km/h in the morning. The high is gonna be just above freezing at plus 1, but brace yourselves for a chilly wind chill of minus 10 in the morning. The UV index is 2 or low, so put on some sunscreen if you’re planning to sunbathe on the snow!

As for the night, we’re gonna be graced with some lovely clouds, and the wind will be up to 15 km/h. The low is gonna be minus 14, which is pretty frigid, and the wind chill will be minus 6 in the evening and a teeth-chattering minus 18 overnight. So, if you’re going out, don’t forget to wrap up like a burrito, or you’ll freeze like a popsicle!

Fort Frances

Are you ready for the ultimate weather update? Here we go! Today’s forecast is a mix of sun and cloud with a 60% chance of flurries and a possibility of freezing drizzle. Yikes, that doesn’t sound too appealing, does it? The wind will be blowing southwest at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h in the morning, so hold onto your hats!

As for the high, we’re talking about a scorching plus 3 degrees, but wait, hold on to your shorts, because the wind chill is gonna be a frosty minus 13 in the morning. So, you might want to layer up like a lasagna, or else you’ll feel like a human popsicle!

The UV index is at a moderate 3, so don’t forget to put on some sunscreen if you plan on skiing on the snow-covered slopes.

Now let’s talk about the night. We’re gonna have some cloudy skies with a 30% chance of flurries in the evening. The wind will be up to 15 km/h, and the low is gonna be minus 5. The wind chill is gonna be a chilly minus 7 overnight, so make sure to cuddle up under some blankets and drink some hot cocoa to warm up!

That’s all for now, folks! Stay warm and snuggly like a bear in hibernation!

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Are you ready for the latest Dryden weather report? Let’s dive right in!

It’s gonna be cloudy today, with a 60% chance of flurries and a risk of freezing drizzle. The wind will be blowing south at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h in the morning, but fear not, it will lighten up in the afternoon. The high is gonna be a chilly minus 1 degree, and the wind chill is gonna be a teeth-chattering minus 14 in the morning, and minus 5 in the afternoon. So, grab your toques and mittens, or else your fingers might turn into ice cubes!

The UV index is at a lowly 1, so forget about getting a tan, and focus on staying warm and dry!

Moving on to the night, we’re gonna have some cloudy skies with a 30% chance of flurries in the evening. The wind will be up to 15 km/h, and the low is gonna be minus 7. The wind chill is gonna be minus 5 in the evening and minus 11 overnight, so snuggle up with some blankets and a warm cup of cocoa!

That’s all for now, folks! Remember to dress warmly, and don’t forget to stock up on hot chocolate and marshmallows, because it’s gonna be a chilly one out there!

Kenora

Are you ready to hear what Mother Nature has in store for us in Kenora today? Well, it’s gonna be a cloudy day with a 60% chance of flurries and a risk of freezing drizzle. Yikes, that doesn’t sound too inviting, does it? The wind will be blowing south at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h, but don’t worry, it will ease up in the afternoon. The high is gonna be a big fat zero, and the wind chill is gonna be a frosty minus 14 in the morning. Brrr, sounds like a perfect day for a snowball fight!

The UV index is at a lowly 1, so forget about getting a sun-kissed tan, and focus on staying warm and cozy!

Moving on to the night, we’re gonna have some cloudy skies with a 30% chance of flurries in the evening. The wind will be up to 15 km/h, and the low is gonna be minus 6. The wind chill is gonna be minus 10 overnight, so make sure to wrap yourself up in some fluffy blankets and dream of warm beaches!

That’s all for now, my friends! Remember to stay warm, keep your toes toasty, and have a cup of hot cocoa ready at all times!

Wasaho Cree Nation