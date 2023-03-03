Thunder Bay – Entertainment – Magnus Theatre is thrilled to present the Broadway Smash Hit, HAND TO GOD by Robert Askins, on stage from March 9th to 25th.

When the young members of a Christian puppet ministry create a show to strengthen their faith, one young man’s puppet takes on a shocking and foul-mouthed personality that no one could have expected. A hilarious dark comedy, Hand to God is an irreverent, shocking, and perpetually hysterical exploration of the fragile nature of faith, morality, and the ties that bind us. Written by Robert Askins and Directed by Thom Currie, this riotous show will leave you howling with laughter!

This all-local cast of HAND TO GOD brings the story of Jason and his puppet Tyrone to the mainstage with such hilarity, you are guaranteed an evening of craziness, destruction, and a laugh or two!

Hudson Morash makes his professional theatre debut as Jason, the teenager tormented and seemingly possessed by his hand puppet Tyrone. Thunder Baylocal Hudson has performed with numerous local theatre groups in productions such as Into the Woods (Paramount Live), Greased, Mamma Mia, and TheAddams Family (Badanai Theatre Co), Spring Awakening (Applauze Productions), and Alice in Wonderland (Cambrian Players). Hudson also had the chance to play some truly fun and quirky parts in Thunder Bay’s annual 10 x 10 Short Play Festival.

Returning home for their Magnus Theatre debut, Gabriel Vaillant is thrilled to play Timmy in Hand to God. Born and raised in Thunder Bay, Gabe has happily called Toronto home for the past few years. Gabriel is a multi-disciplinary artist and graduate of St. Lawrence College’s Musical Theatre Performance Program. Gabriel has performed in many roles, including Peter in Jillian Jiggs (Solar Stage, Dora Award nominee), Beadle Bamford in Sweeney Todd (First Act Productions), and sailing the high seas of the Toronto waterfront for four seasons as Teddy Jones in Art & Water’s production of Pirate Life. Most recently, Gabriel’s costume design was nominated for a Dora Award in the four-time Dora Award nominated production of Moby Dick by Art & Water.

Returning to Magnus Theatre after the smash hit Man of La Mancha, Carly Martin graces the Magnus stage asteenager Jessica, with her puppet Jolene. Carly Martin is a multi-disciplinary artist and classically trained vocalist from Thunder Bay, ON. A recent graduate of Sheridan College’s Honours Bachelor of Music Theatre Performance program, Carly has performed in many productions, including Man of La Mancha (Magnus Theatre), Happy End (Theatre Sheridan), Casimir and Caroline (Theatre Sheridan), Parkdale (Musical Stage Co./Theatre Sheridan), and This Will Be Excellent (Magnus Theatre TYA).

No stranger to the Magnus Theatre stage, Amy Sellor’s extensive theatre career has landed her on stages across Canada and as far as Western Europe. She now calls Thunder Bay home. Magnus audiences may remember Amy as ‘Linda’ in Smarty Pants, ‘Natalie’ in Norm Foster’s Lunenburg, and as ‘Patsy Cline’ in A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline.

Rounding out the cast, Magnus veteran Andrew Cecon has spent most of his adult life performing in theatres across Western Canada, before returning to Thunder Bay a few years ago. He appeared at Magnus Theatre in Lunenberg, Miracle on 34th Street, Bang Bang, and A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline and TheThree Musketeers at the Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre this past fall.

HAND TO GOD runs from March 9th to 25th with evening performances starting at 7:30pm. Saturday and Sunday matinees start at 2:00pm and Wednesday matinees at 12:00pm. There will be a Pay What You Can matinee performance on Sunday, March 12th. Tickets are available on Magnus Theatre’s website at magnustheatre.com or through the Box Office by phone at 807.345.5552.