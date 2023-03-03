DRYDEN – NEWS – An OPP Bust in the Dryden Area has led to Arrest of Josh SAVAGE and the Seizure of Firearms and Suspected Drugs

The Ontario Provincial Police’s Dryden Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) have arrested one person and laid multiple charges following an investigation in the Dryden area. The arrest was made on March 2, 2023, after OPP officers executed a search warrant at a residence in Oxdrift (Aubry Township).

During the search, officers seized five firearms, prohibited devices, ammunition, and a suspected illicit substance. The seizure resulted in the arrest of Josh SAVAGE, 27 years-old, of Dryden, Ontario.

SAVAGE has been charged with several offenses under the Criminal Code and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

The charges include knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order, careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition, possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order, failure or refusal to comply with demand, possession of a Schedule I substance – cocaine.

Assisting in the investigation were members of the Dryden OPP Detachment, the OPP Emergency Response Team, the OPP Explosives Disposal Unit, CSCU Kenora, and the Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau.

Following his arrest, SAVAGE was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice – Kenora Regional Bail Court on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

The OPP encourages anyone with information about this or any other crime to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.