The investigation led to the charging of a 22-year-old Winnipeg resident with several offenses, including operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and drugs, driving a commercial motor vehicle without a license, and operating a vehicle with a blood concentration level of 80 or more. As a result, the accused received a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension and a 7-day Vehicle Impoundment.

The accused will have to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Longlac, Ontario, on May 10, 2023.

The OPP is committed to promoting road safety and advises motorists to report any suspected cases of impaired driving by calling 1-888-310-1122 or 911. Individuals who wish to remain anonymous can provide information by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting their website at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.