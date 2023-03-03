Hold onto your hats, Canada! McDonald’s is finally releasing the Chicken Big Mac! That’s right, you can now enjoy the iconic Big Mac® with a chicken twist starting on Tuesday, March 7. This is not a drill, folks!

“For too long, Canadians have been hacking the Chicken Big Mac in their own creative ways, trying to get a taste of the real deal,” said Alyssa Buetikofer, Chief Marketing Officer of McDonald’s Canada. “Well, we heard your cries and we’re proud to say the wait is over. But don’t get too comfortable, this baby is only here for a limited time. So, go ahead and try it while you can!”

The Chicken Big Mac features two 100% Canadian raised seasoned chicken breast patties in a crispy, light-tasting coating, topped with classic Big Mac® toppings like lettuce, pickles, processed cheddar cheese, and that oh-so-delicious Big Mac sauce, all on a freshly toasted sesame seed bun.

McDonald’s Canada knows how to bring the fun and the flavor, and the Chicken Big Mac is no exception. It joins the ranks of the McCrispy®, Chicken McNuggets®, and the McChicken® sandwich to create the ultimate chicken lineup.

So, what are you waiting for? Head into your nearest McDonald’s restaurant, order through the McDonald’s app, hit up the Drive-Thru, or get it delivered via McDelivery®. Just don’t wait too long, because this limited-time offer won’t be around forever. It’s time to sink your teeth into the Chicken Big Mac and experience the best of both worlds!