THUNDER BAY – Living – The news that a 31-year-old Toronto man has been arrested for child pornography, luring, and cyber-stalking children aged 7-17 is honestly frightening.

That there was a connection to Thunder Bay brings the dangers closer to home.

When your children are at home, as a parent you might feel secure that they are safe.

That simply might not be the case. From their laptop, tablet or smartphone you son or daughter is no longer as safe as you might hope.

As parents, we all want to protect our children from the dangers of the world, but with the rise of technology, a new threat has emerged: cyber predators.

These predators lurk in the shadows of the internet, preying on unsuspecting children and exploiting their vulnerabilities. The thought of our children falling victim to these predators is enough to send shivers down our spines, but there are steps we can take to keep them safe.

First and foremost, we must educate our children about the dangers of the internet. We must have open and honest conversations with them about the potential risks and the importance of protecting their personal information.

We must teach them to be cautious of strangers online and to never share personal information, such as their full name, address, or phone number, with anyone they don’t know in real life.

It’s also crucial to monitor our children’s online activity. We must keep track of the websites they visit, the apps they use, and the people they communicate with online. We must set up parental controls on their devices and limit their screen time to ensure that they are not spending excessive amounts of time online.

Seven Steps to Cyber Safety

Educate your children: Teach your children about online safety and appropriate behavior online. Discuss the potential dangers and the importance of maintaining privacy and not sharing personal information with strangers. Use parental control software: Install parental control software on your children’s devices to monitor their online activity and limit access to inappropriate content. You can use software to filter content, block websites, and set time limits. Supervise online activity: Monitor your children’s online activity by keeping an eye on their devices, browsing history, and social media accounts. Make sure they are not engaging in risky behavior or communicating with strangers. Encourage open communication: Create a safe and open environment where your children feel comfortable discussing any concerns or problems they encounter online. Encourage them to come to you if they encounter anything that makes them feel uncomfortable or threatened. Use privacy settings: Enable privacy settings on your children’s devices and social media accounts to restrict access to their personal information. Teach them to use privacy settings to protect their privacy online. Teach safe online practices: Teach your children to use strong passwords, to never click on links or download attachments from unknown sources, and to be cautious when sharing personal information online. Set rules and boundaries: Establish clear rules and boundaries for your children’s online behavior, such as limiting screen time, setting device-free zones, and prohibiting certain types of online activities. Be consistent and enforce the rules you set.

Another important step is to teach our children to recognize the warning signs of a cyber predator. We must teach them to be wary of anyone who asks them to keep secrets or tries to isolate them from their friends and family. We must also teach them to trust their instincts and to tell us if they ever feel uncomfortable or threatened online.

It’s also important to report any suspicious activity to the authorities. If we suspect that our child has been targeted by a cyber predator, we must report it to the police immediately. We must also report any inappropriate content or messages to the website or app where it occurred, so they can take appropriate action.

Above all, we must be vigilant and proactive in protecting our children from cyber predators. We cannot assume that our children are safe just because they are in the comfort of their own homes. The internet is a vast and dangerous place, but by educating ourselves and our children, monitoring their online activity, and reporting suspicious activity, we can help keep our children safe from cyber predators.

Put the computer or screen time in plain sight. Instead of letting the Internet time manage the family, start managing the Internet for the family.

In conclusion, the thought of our children falling victim to cyber predators is a terrifying one, but we must take action to protect them. By educating ourselves and our children, monitoring their online activity, and reporting suspicious activity, we can help keep them safe from the dangers of the internet. Let’s do everything in our power to keep our children safe from cyber predators and give them the bright and hopeful future they deserve.