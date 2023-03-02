Thunder Bay – LIVING – Canada’s history, our county’s story has some positives and some negatives.

Here are some of the events that happened through Canada’s story on March 2nd.

In 1867, the British North America Act was passed, which established the Dominion of Canada. This act included provisions related to Indigenous peoples and their lands, including the power to make treaties and the creation of the Department of Indian Affairs (now Indigenous Services Canada).

In 1951, the Indian Act was amended to remove the ban on Indigenous peoples practicing traditional ceremonies such as the potlatch and the sun dance. These ceremonies had been outlawed by the Canadian government as part of its assimilation policies.

In 1987, the Supreme Court of Canada released its decision in the case of Delgamuukw v. British Columbia. This case involved a claim by the Gitxsan and Wet’suwet’en peoples to their traditional territories in British Columbia. The court’s decision affirmed the existence of Indigenous title to these lands and set out a framework for how these claims could be proven in court.

In 2012, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada was established to examine the history and legacy of the residential school system and to make recommendations for reconciliation. The Commission's final report, which was released in 2015, included 94 calls to action related to reconciliation, including several that specifically addressed the needs and rights of Indigenous peoples.

1937 – Canada’s first federal penitentiary, Kingston Penitentiary, opened its doors to prisoners. It remained in operation for over 175 years until it was closed in 2013.

1956 – The Canadian government announced plans to build a new national flag to replace the Union Jack, which had been used as Canada’s flag since Confederation in 1867.

1983 – The Canadian dollar reached its all-time low against the US dollar, trading at 69.13 US cents. This was due to a combination of high inflation, high interest rates, and low oil prices.

1990 – The Supreme Court of Canada ruled that the use of a “rape shield” law to prevent the disclosure of a complainant’s sexual history in a rape trial did not violate the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

1998 – The Supreme Court of Canada ruled that the federal government had the constitutional authority to regulate tobacco advertising and promotion.

2006 – The Conservative Party, led by Stephen Harper, won the federal election and formed a minority government. This marked the first time in over a decade that the Liberals were not in power.