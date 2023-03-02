Thunder Bay – Weather –

Thunder Bay

Looks like it’s gonna be a real beach day in Thunder Bay!

Kidding! The forecast calls for mainly sunny skies with a chance of frostbite. The wind may whip up to 15 km/h, so hold onto your touques! The high will be a balmy minus 5, but don’t let that fool you – the wind chill will make it feel like minus 21 in the morning and a scorching minus 9 in the afternoon. So, grab your sunscreen and your parka, because it’s going to be a wild ride.

As night falls, the clouds will roll in, bringing a touch of glamour to the party. The wind will still be up to 15 km/h, so expect some hair-raising moments. The low will be a refreshing minus 12, with a wind chill of minus 15 in the evening. Time to break out the blankets and hot cocoa, folks!

Fort Frances

Well, well, well, looks like the sun decided to grace Fort Frances with its presence today! But don’t get too excited because clouds will start crashing the party around noon. The wind will pick up and start swaying south at 20 km/h with gusts of up to 40 km/h in the late morning. So, hold on tight to your toques because the wind chill will make it feel like you’re chilling at the North Pole with Santa’s elves. The high will be a balmy minus 1, but don’t let that fool you. It will feel like minus 25 in the morning and a mere minus 7 in the afternoon. So, slather on some sunscreen and put on your parka, because we’ve got a wild day ahead.

As night falls, the clouds will thicken, and flurries may make an appearance. The wind will shift south and blow at 20 km/h, so make sure to tie down your lawn furniture. The low will be minus 7, and the wind chill will make it feel like minus 7 in the evening and a bone-chilling minus 13 overnight. So, snuggle up with your hot cocoa and your snuggie, because we’re in for a cold one tonight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Well, well, well, Dryden, it looks like we’ve got ourselves a sunny day today! But don’t get too excited because the wind will come roaring in from the south at 20 km/h, so batten down the hatches! The high will be a frigid minus 4, but don’t let that fool you – the wind chill will make it feel like you’re hanging out with the Abominable Snowman. The morning wind chill will make you wish you had stayed in bed, feeling like minus 30, and the afternoon won’t be much better, hovering around a bone-chilling minus 10. So, if you don’t want to lose a toe to frostbite, you better bundle up like a burrito!

As night falls, the clouds will start to roll in, and flurries may make a surprise appearance. The wind will shift south and blow at 20 km/h, so hold onto your hats! The temperature will hold steady near minus 5, but the wind chill will still make it feel like you’re chilling in the frozen tundra, around minus 12. So, get cozy with a warm blanket and a hot toddy, because tonight is going to be a chilly one!

Kenora

Kenora, it looks like Mother Nature’s feeling a bit bipolar today! We’ll start the day off with some glorious sunshine, but don’t let your guard down because the clouds will come creeping in like a bad case of the Mondays. The wind will start blowing from the south at 20 km/h, with gusts of up to 40 km/h in the morning. So, make sure to hold on tight to your hats and your sanity! The high will be a frosty minus 5, but don’t let that fool you – the wind chill will make it feel like you’re in the Arctic with a pack of polar bears.

The morning wind chill will make you wish you were still in bed, with a bone-chilling minus 28, and the afternoon will be only slightly better, hovering around a balmy minus 12. So, if you don’t want to end up looking like Jack Nicholson in “The Shining,” bundle up like a mummy!

As night falls, the clouds will thicken, and flurries may make an appearance. The wind will continue to blow from the south, still going strong at 20 km/h with gusts of up to 40 km/h. The low will be minus 7, and the wind chill will make it feel like you’re in a deep freeze, hovering around a frigid minus 14. So, put on your warmest PJs and make yourself a cup of cocoa because it’s going to be a cold one tonight!

Sachigo Lake

Hey Sachigo Lake, it looks like we’re in for a cloudy morning, so make sure to bring your umbrella and your best rain dance moves! Kidding!

The wind will be up to 15 km/h, which is pretty much like a gentle breeze for Sachigo Lake standards. The high will be a frigid minus 10, but don’t let that fool you because the wind chill will make it feel like you’re in a scene from “Frozen” with Elsa.

The morning wind chill will make you feel like you’re trekking to the North Pole, with a bone-chilling minus 38, and the afternoon won’t be much better, hovering around a “cool” minus 16. So, if you don’t want to end up looking like a human popsicle, make sure to layer up like a delicious cake!

As night falls, the clouds will continue to hang around, and there may even be a 30 percent chance of flurries in the evening. The wind will still be up to 15 km/h, which is still like a mild breeze for Sachigo Lake standards. The low will be a shivering minus 14, and the wind chill will make it feel like you’re in a freezer, hovering around a frigid minus 20. So, make sure to snuggle up with a warm blanket and a hot cup of tea, because tonight is going to be a cold one!