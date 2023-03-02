KENORA – NEWS – Multiple individuals have been charged by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Kenora Detachment for separate Assault incidents. On March 1, 2023, at 5:27 p.m., officers received a report of a disturbance on Main Street South in Kenora. A person was arrested after an altercation, and Quinton CAMERON, 23 years old, from Kenora, was charged with Assault and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order under the Criminal Code (CC). The accused was held in custody.

Later that day, at 6:39 p.m., Kenora OPP was called to a business on 17 East Highway in Kenora for another Assault report. Ariana RYAN, 19 years old, from Red Lake, was arrested and charged with Assault. The accused was released to attend court at a later date.

At 7:35 p.m., officers responded to an Assault with a weapon report on Cambrian Drive in Kenora. The OPP arrested a 15-year-old from Kenora, who was charged with Assault with a Weapon and Uttering Threats-Cause Death or Bodily Harm under the Criminal Code (CC).

On March 2, 2023, at 1:43 p.m., police received another Assault report on Machin Drive in Kenora. The accused left in a vehicle, but officers located and arrested Ian HERBACZ, 34 years old, from Kenora, on Main Street South. The OPP charged the accused with Operation while Impaired-alcohol and drugs, Operation while Impaired-blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), Take Motor Vehicle Without Consent, Uttering Threats-Cause Death or Bodily Harm, Assault, and Mischief Under $5,000 under the Criminal Code (CC). The accused was held in custody to face the charges.