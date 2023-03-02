THUNDER BAY – NEWS – This morning at around 8:00 am, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue received a report of a structure fire in the 100 block of May St. N. Firefighters from the nearby Station 1 promptly responded and entered the building situated on the corner of May St. N. and Victoria Ave E., where they encountered dense smoke.

Using an interior attack strategy, firefighters were able to reach the back of the building and put out the flames with the help of additional second alarm firefighting units who arrived to aid in the search and ventilation efforts. Fortunately, no occupants were found inside the building.

The unit where the fire originated suffered severe fire damage, while the other sections of the building sustained smoke damage. The cause of the fire remains unknown, and the police are investigating the incident. Platoon Chief John Kaplanis is overseeing the scene.

The incident drew a response of 1 pumper rescue truck, 5 pumper trucks, 1 aerial ladder truck and Platoon Chief, but there were no injuries to civilians or firefighters as a result of the fire.