CONSTANCE LAKE – On March 1, 2023, the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service (NAPS) Constance Lake Detachment, with the assistance of the NAPS Intelligence Unit, conducted a traffic stop that led to the confiscation of drugs and currency. Four individuals were taken into custody and charged. The investigation resulted in the seizure of 21 grams of Cocaine, 6.6 grams of Methamphetamine, and 261 Morphine pills. Police also took possession of roughly $4,000.00 in Canadian currency.

Colin ROSS, a 42-year-old resident of Thunder Bay, Ontario, faces four charges of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Sec. 5(2) Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA), as well as one count each of Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose Sec. 88 Criminal Code, Fail to Comply with Release Order Sec. 145(5)(a) Criminal Code, and Personation with Intent to Avoid Arrest Sec. 403(1)(d) Criminal Code.

Levi MYRAN, a 38-year-old from Geraldton, Ontario, has been charged with three counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Sec. 5(2) CDSA. Karissa TAYLOR, a 25-year-old resident of Nakina, Ontario, also faces three charges of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Sec. 5(2) CDSA.

Meanwhile, Raymond TAYLOR, a 50-year-old from Constance Lake First Nation, faces four charges of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Sec. 5(2) CDSA and three counts of Fail to Comply with Release Order Sec. 145(5)(a) Criminal Code. Colin ROSS was detained for a bail hearing and subsequently remanded into custody.

Levi MYRAN and Karissa TAYLOR were each released on an Undertaking with conditions and will appear in court on May 3, 2023, in Hearst, Ontario. Raymond TAYLOR, on the other hand, was held for a bail hearing and was later released on a Release Order with conditions. He will appear in court on March 22, 2023, in Hearst, Ontario.

Constance Lake is located approximately 30 kilometers west of Hearst, Ontario.