Please Avoid the Area

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The public is asked to avoid the 400-block area of Victoria Avenue as first responders deal with a fire at a business.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Primary Response Branch were originally dispatched to an unrelated call in the area just after 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 2. While in the area they observed signs of a fire.

Firefighters with the Thunder Bay Fire Rescue were dispatched as a result.

Expect traffic to be impacted until further notice.