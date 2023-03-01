An air fryer is a kitchen appliance that uses hot air to cook food. It works by circulating hot air around the food, which cooks it quickly and evenly.

Here are some things you might want to know about an air fryer:

How it works: An air fryer uses a heating element and a fan to circulate hot air around the food. This creates a crispy exterior while keeping the inside moist and tender. Cooking times and temperatures: Cooking times and temperatures will vary depending on the type of food you are cooking and the size of the air fryer. Most air fryers have temperature settings between 180°C (350°F) and 200°C (400°F). Types of food: An air fryer can be used to cook a variety of foods, including chicken, fish, vegetables, and even desserts. Capacity: Air fryers come in a range of sizes, from small models that can hold a few servings of food to larger models that can cook a whole chicken or several servings of food at once. Cleaning: Air fryers are generally easy to clean, with removable parts that can be washed in the sink or dishwasher. The heating element and fan may need to be wiped down with a damp cloth. Health benefits: Air fryers are often marketed as a healthier alternative to deep frying, as they use little to no oil to cook food. However, some studies suggest that air frying may not be significantly healthier than other cooking methods. Price: Air fryers can range in price from under $50 to several hundred dollars, depending on the size and features. Safety: Air fryers can get very hot, so it’s important to be careful when handling them. Make sure to follow the manufacturer’s instructions and never put anything in the air fryer that isn’t meant to be cooked in it.

Don’t let this appliance confuse you it can make perfect pizza with a frozen pizza from freezer plate in 17 minutes.