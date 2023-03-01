Police Believe There Are More Victims

On Wednesday, March 1, 2023, Detective Vijay Shetty of the Toronto Police Sex Crimes Unit – Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Section, updated the media and the public on the arrest of a Toronto man in connection with an ongoing sexual assault investigation.

In December 2022, members of the Provincial Strategy to Protect Children From Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet (Provincial Strategy) in Thunder Bay alerted Toronto Police investigators to a child luring and sexual assault investigation involving a young person.

As a result of the investigation, one man was identified and members of the Toronto Police ICE Section executed a search warrant at a residence in the Weston Road/Finch Avenue West area on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

It is alleged that:

Police seized several electronic devices containing evidence connected to the luring and sexual assault in Thunder Bay, along with a large amount of child sexual abuse material.

On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, Daniel Langdon, 31, of Toronto, was arrested. Police continued their investigation and executed additional search warrants.

It is further alleged that:

Police seized additional child sexual abuse material at the accused’s residence and from various electronic devices.

Evidence indicated a seven-year-old child was sexually assaulted at a Toronto park

Additional victims were targeted online via social media sites and in person across Ontario.

As a result, Daniel Langdon was charged with:

39 counts of Sexual Assault 39 counts of Sexual Interference five counts of Make Child Pornography two counts of Possession of Child Pornography two counts of Access Child Pornography Luring eight counts of Administer a Noxious Substance

He appeared in court on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, and was remanded in custody.

To date, 96 charges have been laid in relation to multiple victims ranging in age from seven to 17, from April 2021 to February 2023. The investigation is ongoing and police believe there are additional victims in the GTA and across Ontario, both online and in person.

The accused allegedly used altered photos of himself (images attached) and the following handles and email addresses on social media platforms:

Swipr

Eric Link – Linkeric933@gmail.com

Instagram

Sam Lennox @Uzi_twister

Danielle Lexa @Epic_powerstrike

Snapchat

Daniel Orilla | qqsupersquid

Daniel Orila | sesame_go

Siena Goodfellow | misty_setogus

Daniel Orilla | gg_rollo

Daniel Orilla | win_rollow

TikTok

Epicmania | epicmania

Text Free Ultra

didase4809

Text Now

Sam Lennox

Twitter

Daniel Orilla @orilla_daniel

Email Addresses

majorlink28@gmail.com

Bobbynight25@gmail.com

Lennoxsam52@gmail.com

Linkeric933@gmail.com

whitelaser@protonmail.com

Daniellang16@hotmail.com

Swiftcalculus@protonmail.com

Kayligessner23@outlook.com

shantyballistic@protonmail.com

Investigators are asking anyone who has any information, or who may have interacted with the accused, to please come forward.

You may contact the Toronto Police ICE Section at 416-808-7474, your local Crime Stoppers, or your local police service. You can also report at Cybertip.ca (this website is operated by our colleagues at the Canadian Centre for Child Protection).

The Provincial Strategy is a province-wide collaboration between 27 police services, government and community agencies.