Police Believe There Are More Victims
On Wednesday, March 1, 2023, Detective Vijay Shetty of the Toronto Police Sex Crimes Unit – Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Section, updated the media and the public on the arrest of a Toronto man in connection with an ongoing sexual assault investigation.
In December 2022, members of the Provincial Strategy to Protect Children From Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet (Provincial Strategy) in Thunder Bay alerted Toronto Police investigators to a child luring and sexual assault investigation involving a young person.
As a result of the investigation, one man was identified and members of the Toronto Police ICE Section executed a search warrant at a residence in the Weston Road/Finch Avenue West area on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.
It is alleged that:
- Police seized several electronic devices containing evidence connected to the luring and sexual assault in Thunder Bay, along with a large amount of child sexual abuse material.
On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, Daniel Langdon, 31, of Toronto, was arrested. Police continued their investigation and executed additional search warrants.
It is further alleged that:
- Police seized additional child sexual abuse material at the accused’s residence and from various electronic devices.
- Evidence indicated a seven-year-old child was sexually assaulted at a Toronto park
- Additional victims were targeted online via social media sites and in person across Ontario.
As a result, Daniel Langdon was charged with:
- 39 counts of Sexual Assault
- 39 counts of Sexual Interference
- five counts of Make Child Pornography
- two counts of Possession of Child Pornography
- two counts of Access Child Pornography
- Luring
- eight counts of Administer a Noxious Substance
He appeared in court on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, and was remanded in custody.
To date, 96 charges have been laid in relation to multiple victims ranging in age from seven to 17, from April 2021 to February 2023. The investigation is ongoing and police believe there are additional victims in the GTA and across Ontario, both online and in person.
The accused allegedly used altered photos of himself (images attached) and the following handles and email addresses on social media platforms:
Swipr
- Eric Link – Linkeric933@gmail.com
- Sam Lennox @Uzi_twister
- Danielle Lexa @Epic_powerstrike
Snapchat
- Daniel Orilla | qqsupersquid
- Daniel Orila | sesame_go
- Siena Goodfellow | misty_setogus
- Daniel Orilla | gg_rollo
- Daniel Orilla | win_rollow
TikTok
- Epicmania | epicmania
Text Free Ultra
- didase4809
Text Now
- Sam Lennox
- Daniel Orilla @orilla_daniel
Email Addresses
- majorlink28@gmail.com
- Bobbynight25@gmail.com
- Lennoxsam52@gmail.com
- Linkeric933@gmail.com
- whitelaser@protonmail.com
- Daniellang16@hotmail.com
- Swiftcalculus@protonmail.com
- Kayligessner23@outlook.com
- shantyballistic@protonmail.com
Investigators are asking anyone who has any information, or who may have interacted with the accused, to please come forward.
You may contact the Toronto Police ICE Section at 416-808-7474, your local Crime Stoppers, or your local police service. You can also report at Cybertip.ca (this website is operated by our colleagues at the Canadian Centre for Child Protection).
The Provincial Strategy is a province-wide collaboration between 27 police services, government and community agencies.