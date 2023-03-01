Thunder Bay – Missing – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Chadd Wabange, a 36-year-old male.

Chadd was last seen on Tuesday, February 28th, at about 11:30vam in the area of 980 Oliver Road.

Chadd is described as an Indigenous male, approximately 6 feet tall with a thin build. He has shoulder length black hair, and brown eyes. He requires the use of a wheelchair and has a partial amputation of his left leg.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue sweater, brown shoes, and a black baseball hat. He may in the area of 1 Valhalla Inn Road.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.