THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Thunder Bay Public Library is an important community resource that provides access to information, technology, and community engagement. It helps promote literacy, education, and lifelong learning, and contributes to the cultural and social vitality of the community.

For Indigenous residents, your Status Card is your gateway to your Library card. You may need to bring a proof of address as well, a bill for example mailed to your address.

The TBPL advises that they have halted their COVID funded computer loan program, but have doubled the number of computers at the libraries.

March Events at the Thunder Bay Public Library

Website/Online Catalogue available 24/7 @ www.tbpl.ca

Please check the hours of operation on our website for the branch nearest you or pick up an hours of operation bookmark at any Library location.

Change to Hours of Operation – The Brodie Library will close at 3:30 pm on March 24 for staff development.

Northern Nature Trading at Mary J.L. Black Library – Hours of operation are Wednesdays from 5 pm – 7 pm, Thursdays from 3 pm – 5 pm and Saturdays from 10 am – 12 pm.

Show us items you’ve found in nature and we’ll award you points for what you know about your item, what makes it different, and the quality of it. Trade points for things in our collection like rocks, shells and pine cones. For more information visit us at www. tbpl .ca/northernnaturetrading or email us nnt@ tbpl .ca Spice Club – Do you enjoy cooking and are you looking for more ideas in the kitchen? Why not take part in the TBPL Spice Club? Spice Club packages are available at each branch on the second Wednesday of each month. Packages contain a jar of the monthly spice as well as a flyer containing information, recipes, and book recommendations! Pick up is first come, first served and there is a limited number at each location. For more information visit www.tbpl.ca/tbpl-spice-club Youth Knitters – Did you know you can knit or crochet hats or scarves for people in need and get volunteer hours. Knit a hat – you’ll earn 2 hours; a scarf – 3 hours! Sign up at www.tbpl.ca/youth Youth Review – Help your fellow readers by writing reviews of the books or movies you love (or loathe) for community service hours. What you read, watch and write about is up to you. Each 250-300 word review you submit will earn you up to 4 volunteer hours! Reviews are posted to our blog. Sign up at www.tbpl.ca/youth

Reading Buddies – A new program to help kids become more confident and motivated readers is coming this spring! The Library is launching a reading buddies program for children in grades 2 and 3. This is an opportunity for children to have weekly reading practice with a library volunteer. The program begins on Tuesday, April 11 at Waverley Library and runs on Tuesday evenings at 5:30 pm or 6:30 pm for eight consecutive weeks. Register beginning March 28 at 9:30 am, in person at any location, online at www.tbpl.ca/onlinecalendar, or by calling 345-8275. Museum Passes Now Available at the Library – The Library is thrilled to be partnering with the Thunder Bay Museum to encourage people to visit the museum to explore our local and regional history. The passes may be checked out on your library card at any Library location at no cost! There is no limit to the number of people that can visit for free with the pass. Individuals or groups who present the pass shall receive complimentary admission to the Museum’s exhibit galleries and a 10% discount to the Museum’s gift shop. (Pass is not valid for event registration and cannot be combined with any other offer or discount.) Visit thunderbaymuseum.com for details. Partnerships with Service Providers at Brodie – As a community hub it is important to “meet people where they’re at” so that we are able to help our patrons access the services they need. With this in mind, the Thunder Bay Public Library has forged partnerships with local social service providers to have them offer their services in the Brodie Study Room. Schedule: Ka-Na-Chi-Hih – Tuesdays 1 pm – 4 pm

Offers education & training, mental health & addiction services, intakes & assessments for Coordinated Access Housing Table (CHAT), social navigation & housing applications. Alpha Court – Thursdays 1 pm – 4 pm

Provides brief supportive counseling, connection to resources, assistance with completing applications & system navigation, including housing assistance. Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) – Fridays 1 pm – 4 pm

Assists with referrals to new foundations, first place clinic, Integrated Mobile Police Assessment Crisis Team (IMPACT), mobile crisis response, assistance with housing forms and referral to CMHC’s housing first program, connection to community partners, and support with access to basic food needs/food security. We are always exploring new partnership opportunities. Contact Tina at 684-6813. Jam Squad

Waverley Library

Saturday, March 4 @ 10 am, 11:30 am, 2 pm & 3:30 pm Mary J.L. Black Library

Sunday, March 5 @ 2 pm & 3:30 pm

(For registered participants only – the library is closed on Sunday.) CBC Music’s Jam Squad is coming to Thunder Bay Public Library on March 4 and 5! In a 60-munute workshop, the Jam Squad will help you create music in GarageBand. Register at https://form.jotform.com/jamsquad/registration. Tablets will be provided, all you need is your creativity! This workshop is brought to you by CBC Music. For ages 8-13. One parent or guardian must accompany each participant. Read. Sing. Play. – Wednesday, March 1 @ 10:30 am – Waverley – Children and their family or caregivers will enjoy this 100% literacy-based drop in storytime combining stories, music and rhymes, crafts and play. Just drop in! Daycares are welcome to attend but please call a day in advance to let us know. Read. Sing. Play. – Thursday, March 2 @ 10:30 am – Brodie – Children and their family or caregivers will enjoy this 100% literacy-based drop in storytime combining stories, music and rhymes, crafts and play. Just drop in! Daycares are welcome to attend but please call a day in advance to let us know. Baby Time – Thursday, March 2 @ 11:15 am – Waverley – A drop-in, literacy based program for babies from birth to 24 months. This program combines stories, music, rhymes and play. NDN Book Club – Thursday, March 2 @ 1 pm – Brodie Indigenous Knowledge Centre – Join us as we explore some of the titles and authors in our Indigenous Knowledge Centre’s collection. We will be reading together and discussing the content as a group after each chapter. Register online at www.tbpl.ca/onlinecalendar, in person at any location, or by calling 345-8275. Wit Knits – Thursday, March 2 @ 1:30 pm – Mary J.L. Black – New and experienced knitters aged 55+, are welcome to drop in and join Wit Knits. We gather weekly to knit (and crochet). Share stories and laughs with fellow group members while you work. Blissful Beading – Thursday, March 2 @ 3 pm – County Park – Drop in after school and relax while you create beaded trinkets. Ages 4 and up. Art Club – Thursday, March 2 @ 4:15 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Drop in and create the weekly craft or work on your own projects. Check the online calendar at www.tbpl.ca/onlinecalendar for more details. (grades 7-12)

Writers’ Club – Thursday, March 2 @ 6:30 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Flex your writing muscles! Come to the Library for a no-judgement writers’ club. (grades 8-12) Play Day – Friday, March 3 @ 9:30 am – 4 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Drop-in to socialize and play! (all ages) Play Day – Friday, March 3 @ 10 am – 4 pm – Waverley – Drop-in to socialize and play! (all ages) Retirement Explorers – Friday, March 3 @ 1 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Retirement Explorers are a group of retirees who pursue active recreation options. Retirees and soon-to-be retirees are welcome to attend. Simple Stories – Monday, March 6 @ 10 am – County Park – Join us for a simple storytime at the County Park Library for children and their family or caregivers. Take and make crafts are available to take home afterwards. For all ages. Minecraft – Monday, March 6 @ 4:30 pm – Youth ages 13-18 can join the TBPL Minecraft Realm (bedrock) every second Monday to play survival mode. Interested in playing? Email youth@tbpl.ca to join. A link to join will be shared via Discord. Puppy Perks Storytime – Tuesday, March 7 @ 10 am – Brodie Community Program Room – Families, come join us for storytime with puppies! Tammy from PAWsitively Social will be at Brodie Library for this fun-filled event. Children of all ages are welcome, just drop-in. Baby Prints – Tuesday, March 7 @ 1:30 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Drop in to make a handprint or footprint craft and stay for a story, song, and lap rhyme. (for babies ages 0-12 months) Humour Heals – Tuesday, March 7 @ 3 pm – 5 pm – Brodie Studio 216 – Explore all that

Studio 216 has to offer on our open mic afternoons. Get out of your comfort zone, meet new people and experience how humour can heal. Drop in and show us your musical abilities, bring your instruments, poems, singing voice, and funniest jokes. YOUth Anime Club – Tuesday, March 7 @ 6 pm – Join us on Discord and chat about Anime, Manga and more! Email youth@tbpl.ca for more information. (ages 13-18) Read. Sing. Play. – Wednesday, March 8 @ 10:30 am – Waverley – Children and their family or caregivers will enjoy this 100% literacy-based drop in storytime combining stories, music and rhymes, crafts and play. Just drop in! Daycares are welcome to attend but please call a day in advance to let us know. Games & LEGO Fun for Kids – Wednesday, March 8 @ 5:30 pm – Brodie Programming Room Build a tower, a house, or a pirate ship! Try out the light table, or play a board game. Families are invited to join us for drop in games / LEGO extravaganza. All ages are welcome to drop in but there will be small pieces. Read. Sing. Play. – Thursday, March 9 @ 10:30 am – Brodie – Children and their family or caregivers will enjoy this 100% literacy-based drop in storytime combining stories, music and rhymes, crafts and play. Just drop in! Daycares are welcome to attend but please call a day in advance to let us know. Baby Time – Thursday, March 9 @ 11:15 am – Waverley – A drop-in literacy based program for babies from birth to 24 months. This program combines stories, music, rhymes and play. Wit Knits – Thursday, March 9 @ 1:30 pm – Mary J.L. Black – New and experienced knitters aged 55+, are welcome to drop in and join Wit Knits. We gather weekly to knit (and crochet). Share stories and laughs with fellow group members while you work. Blissful Beading – Thursday, March 9 @ 3 pm – County Park – Drop in after school and relax while you create beaded trinkets. Ages 4 and up. Art Club – Thursday, March 9 @ 4:15 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Drop in and create the weekly craft or work on your own projects. Check the online calendar at www.tbpl.ca/onlinecalendar for more details. (grades 7-12) Writers’ Club – Thursday, March 9 @ 6:30 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Flex your writing muscles! Come to the Library for a no-judgement writers’ club. (grades 8-12) Play Day – Friday, March 10 @ 9:30 am – 4 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Drop-in to socialize and play! (all ages) Play Day – Friday, March 10 @ 10 am – 4 pm – Waverley – Drop-in to socialize and play! (all ages) Retirement Explorers – Friday, March 10 @ 1 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Retirement Explorers are a group of retirees who pursue active recreation options. Retirees and soon-to-be retirees are welcome to attend. Drag Queen Storytime – Saturday, March 11 @ 2:30 pm – Waverley – Join the always wonderful Fantasia and Mz. Molly for a fun-filled Saturday storytime. (all ages) Simple Stories – Monday, March 13 @ 10 am – County Park – Join us for a simple storytime at the County Park Library for children and their family or caregivers. Take and make crafts are available to take home afterwards. For all ages. Bluey and Bingo Party – Monday, March 13 @ 10:30 am – Waverley Auditorium – Come and join in the fun at this Bluey and Bingo party. Play games and crafts based on the hit TV show Bluey. Register beginning at 10 am on February 27 online at www.tbpl.ca/onlinecalendar, in person at any location or by calling 345-8275. (all ages) Surprise Puppet Show – Monday, March 13 @ 2:30 pm – Mary J.L. Black Community Program Room – Will it be Clifford? Arthur? The Paper Bag Princess? Who knows! Drop in to this surprise puppet show and craft. (all ages) Minecraft – Monday, March 13 @ 4:30 pm – Youth in grades 4-7 can join the TBPL Minecraft Realm (bedrock) every second Monday to play survival mode. A link to join the Realm and optional Zoom chat will be shared via email. Interested in playing? Email youth@tbpl.ca to join. Book Club – Monday, March 13 @ 6:30 pm – Waverley – Discuss the books, graphic novels, or manga you’ve been reading with other readers! (grades 8-12) Puppy Perks Storytime – Tuesday, March 14 @ 10 am – Brodie Community Program Room – Families, come join us for storytime with puppies! Tammy from PAWsitively Social will be at Brodie Library for this fun-filled event. Children of all ages are welcome, just drop-in. Unicorn Thinks He’s Pretty Great – Tuesday, March 14 @ 10:30 am – Waverley Auditorium – Come watch the puppet show Unicorn Thinks He’s Pretty Great and stay for a magical craft, games, and more! (all ages) Extra NNT – Tuesday, March 14 @ 12 pm – 4 pm – Mary J.L. Black Northern Nature Trading – We have added an extra day of Northern Nature Trading. Just drop in. (all ages) Drop in LEGO Fun – Tuesday, March 14 @ 2:30 pm – Brodie Programming Room – Drop in to build a tower, a house, or a pirate ship! Join us for a LEGO extravaganza. (ages 3+) Book Launch Featuring Sandi Boucher – Tuesday, March 14 @ 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm – Brodie

Indigenous Knowledge Centre – Join us for an exciting book launch and reading featuring local author Sandi Boucher. I am Awake is her latest book. Just drop in, no registration required. This program is made possible through support from the K.M. Hunter Foundation. Pajama Party – Tuesday, March 14 @ 6:30 pm – Waverley Auditorium – Who says you can’t party past 6? Grab your best PJs and your Teddy Bear for a pajama party you won’t ever forget! Register beginning at 10 am on February 28 online at www.tbpl.ca/onlinecalendar, in person at any location or by calling 345-8275. (all ages) Window Painting – Wednesday, March 15 @ 10 am – County Park – Drop in for a story and go crazy painting our big windows. Let your creative self have some fun! (all ages) Science North: Animal Extravaganza – Wednesday, March 15 @ 10:30 am – Waverley Auditorium – Join the Bluecoats from Science North as they put on a live show then explore stations, including hands-on activities about animal adaptations. Skulls, scat, furs, games, and more to explore the animal world. Free tickets are required. Pick up tickets beginning Wednesday, March 1 at Waverley Library. (all ages) Art Explosion – Wednesday, March 15 @ 10:30 am – Brodie Programming Room – Drop in for an art-themed program where we’ll break out the paint, sparkles, and more. Dress to get messy while your child explores a variety of art stations. (all ages) Science North: Science Activities – Wednesday, March 15 @ 1 pm – 4 pm – Brodie Programming Room – Join Science North for fun Science Activities, and explore the Northern THINK Hub with the Bluecoats. Drop in for children of all ages. Craftpalooza – Wednesday, March 15 @ 2:30 pm – Mary J.L. Black Community Program Room – HELP! Our craft closet is overflowing. Drop in to create a masterpiece of your very own. (all ages) Dress Up Day! – Thursday, March 16 @ 10:30 am – Brodie Programming Room – Dress up in your fanciest outfit, or pull out that Hallowe’en costume, and drop in for a dress up themed storytime. Enjoy some stories and stay for craft time. (all ages) Musical Theatre with Denise and Ang from Applauze – Thursday, March 16 @ 2:30 pm – Mary J.L. Black Community Program Room – An engaging musical theater class that explores singing, acting, and movement. At the end of the hour, participants will have a final musical theater piece put together. Just drop in. (ages 8-12) Happy Birthday to You! – Thursday, March 16 @ 2:30 pm – Waverley Auditorium – Come to the largest birthday party ever and celebrate you and your friends’ birthdays! Play party games, sing happy birthday, and have a wild time. Register beginning at 10 am on March 2 online at www.tbpl.ca/onlinecalendar, in person at any location or by calling 345-8275. (all ages) Blissful Beading – Thursday, March 16 @ 3 pm – County Park – Drop in after school and relax while you create beaded trinkets. Ages 4 and up. Play Day – Friday, March 17 @ 9:30 am – 4 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Drop-in to socialize and play! (all ages) Super Mario Party – Friday, March 17 @ 10:30 am – Waverley Auditorium – Enter the world on Nintendo during this Super Mario Bros party! Games, crafts, and more. Register beginning at 10 am on March 3 online at www.tbpl.ca/onlinecalendar, in person at any location or by calling 345-8275. (all ages) Fairy Tale STEM Storytime – Jack & the Beanstalk – Saturday, March 18 @ 10:30 am –

Waverley – This program will include a storytime and craft plus related STEM activity. A fun way to explore classic fairy tales and spark a love of science in little learners. (all ages) Simple Stories – Monday, March 20 @ 10 am – County Park – Join us for a simple storytime at the County Park Library for children and their family or caregivers. Take and make crafts are available to take home afterwards. For all ages. LEGO Play at Mary J – Monday, March 20 @ 2:30 pm – 4:30 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Build, colour, or craft. Drop in for LEGO fun. Supervision recommended due to small parts. (ages 12 and under) Anishnawbe Mushkiki – Monday, March 20 @ 3 pm – 4:30 pm – Brodie Indigenous Knowledge Centre – Join Anishnawbe Mushkiki as we learn about a variety of health related topics including exercise, diabetes prevention and management, self care strategies, label reading, healthy fats, foot and eye care, cooking for one, sleep hygiene, and more. Register by calling 345-8275, online at www.tbpl.ca/onlinecalendar, or in person at any location. Minecraft – Monday, March 20 @ 4:30 pm – Youth ages 13-18 can join the TBPL Minecraft Realm (bedrock) every second Monday to play survival mode. Interested in playing? Email youth@tbpl.ca to join. A link to join will be shared via Discord. YOUth Anime Club – Tuesday, March 21 @ 6 pm – Join us on Discord and chat about Anime, Manga and more! Email youth@tbpl.ca for more information. (ages 13-18) Wit Knits – Thursday, March 23 @ 1:30 pm – Mary J.L. Black – New and experienced knitters aged 55+, are welcome to drop in and join Wit Knits. We gather weekly to knit (and crochet). Share stories and laughs with fellow group members while you work. Blissful Beading – Thursday, March 23 @ 3 pm – County Park – Drop in after school and relax while you create beaded trinkets. Ages 4 and up. Art Club – Thursday, March 23 @ 4:15 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Drop in and create the weekly craft or work on your own projects. Go to www.tbpl.ca/onlinecalendar for more details. (grades 7-12) Writers’ Club – Thursday, March 23 @ 6:30 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Flex your writing muscles! Come to the Library for a no-judgement writers’ club. (grades 8-12) Play Day – Friday, March 24 @ 9:30 am – 4 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Drop-in to socialize and play! (all ages) Play Day – Friday, March 24 @ 10 am – 4 pm – Waverley – Drop-in to socialize and play! (all ages) Retirement Explorers – Friday, March 24 @ 1 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Retirement Explorers are a group of retirees who pursue active recreation options. Retirees and soon-to-be retirees are welcome to attend. Simple Stories – Monday, March 27 @ 10 am – County Park – Join us for a simple storytime at the County Park Library for children and their family or caregivers. Take and make crafts are available to take home afterwards. For all ages. Minecraft – Monday, March 27 @ 4:30 pm – Youth in grades 4-7 can join the TBPL Minecraft Realm (bedrock) every second Monday to play survival mode. A link to join the Realm and optional Zoom chat will be shared via email. Interested in playing? Email youth@tbpl.ca to join. Book Club – Monday, March 27 @ 6:30 pm – Waverley – Discuss the books, graphic novels, or manga you’ve been reading with other readers! (grades 8-12) YOUth Anime Club – Tuesday, March 28 @ 6 pm – Join us on Discord and chat about Anime, Manga and more! Email youth@tbpl.ca for more information. (ages 13-18) Wit Knits – Thursday, March 30 @ 1:30 pm – Mary J.L. Black – New and experienced knitters aged 55+, are welcome to drop in and join Wit Knits. We gather weekly to knit (and crochet). Share stories and laughs with fellow group members while you work. Smudge Bowls – Thursday, March 30 @ 2 pm – Brodie Indigenous Knowledge Centre – Learn about the four sacred medicines and pick/paint your very own smudge bowl. Perfect for people who would like to start smudging at home, or those who do not have the items they need to start! Register beginning March 13 online at www.tbpl.ca/onlinecalendar, in person at any location or by calling 345-8275. Family History Thursdays – Thursday, March 30 @ 2:30 pm – 4 pm – Brodie – Join us to learn more about your family history. Brodie Library offers free genealogical and local history resources to guide you on your way! Register online at www.tbpl.ca/onlinecalendar, in person at any location or by calling 345-8275. Blissful Beading – Thursday, March 30 @ 3 pm – County Park – Drop in after school and relax while you create beaded trinkets. Ages 4 and up. Art Club – Thursday, March 30 @ 4:15 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Drop in and create the weekly craft or work on your own projects. Go to www.tbpl.ca/onlinecalendar for more details. (grades 7-12) Eggcellent Easter Eggs – Thursday, March 30 @ 4 pm – 7 pm – County Park – Looking for a new way to decorate your Easter eggs? Drop by the Library and experiment with us! (Allergy Alert) (all ages) Writers’ Club – Thursday, March 30 @ 6:30 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Flex your writing muscles! Come to the Library for a no-judgement writers’ club. (grades 8-12) Play Day – Friday, March 31 @ 9:30 am – 4 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Drop-in to socialize and play! (all ages)