The stereotype of police and donuts – really is one for all of us. People lined up at their favourite coffee shop adding donuts to their drive-through order.

Coffee and donuts are often considered to be a classic pairing, and there are a few reasons why they go so well together:

Complementary flavors: The sweet, sugary flavor of donuts complements the bitter taste of coffee, creating a balanced and enjoyable taste experience. Texture contrast: The soft, pillowy texture of a donut pairs well with the hot, smooth texture of coffee, creating an enjoyable contrast in mouthfeel. Convenience: Donuts and coffee are both easy to grab and go, making them a popular breakfast or snack option for people on-the-go. Tradition: The combination of coffee and donuts has become a cultural tradition in many parts of the world, with many people growing up enjoying the two together at local coffee shops or breakfast spots.

Overall, the combination of coffee and donuts has become a beloved classic for many people, offering a tasty and convenient way to start the day or enjoy a snack.