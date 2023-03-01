THUNDER BAY – NEWS – On March 6, City Council will receive a recommendation from the Administration to award a contract for significant maintenance and construction work at the Canada Games Complex. The cost of the work is $3 million and will be partially funded (80%) through the Federal Government’s Green and Inclusive Community Building Fund, subject to Council’s approval. The facility is expected to close for approximately four months, beginning on June 4, to carry out the proposed work.

The proposed work includes various upgrades such as the replacement of the existing boiler plant with new natural gas-fired condensing boilers, facility-wide direct-digital control (DDC) system upgrade, accessibility upgrades to the existing locker and washroom areas, and the construction of a new, gender-neutral barrier-free washroom and special needs change room. Additionally, exterior wall repairs are also part of the proposed work.

Apart from accessibility improvements, the proposed work is expected to result in an annual reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 276 tonnes and $128,000 in utility savings. Kelvin Jankowski, Construction Services Supervisor, said that the facility’s environmental footprint would be lessened while making it more modern, inclusive, and inviting for patrons.

To minimize the impact, the closure will occur while other outdoor recreation options are available, such as beaches, outdoor pools, splash pads, and trails. Spring swimming lessons and other activities will continue as planned without interruption, but no new activities will be booked during the closure period. Stakeholder groups have also been informed to plan accordingly. All memberships will automatically be placed on hold during the closure period and will be extended for the equivalent amount of time the facility is unavailable. Patrons can request a credit or a refund if they wish to cancel their membership.

For more information, regular updates, and impacts to members, visit www.thunderbay.ca/cgc.