Gifting needs usually encompass varied aspects. Gifting a newly-wed couple or is often a confusing affair with multiple options at hand. Gifting couples something that they use and appreciate is easier said than done. The gift should take into account their individual needs, which is tougher, or simply go for something that caters to both their requirements, like a home accessory or utility item for instance. After all, with the couple starting a new life together, there are many items that will come in handy for gifting purposes. Here’s taking a closer look at some of them.

Wedding Gifts for Couples

There are many wedding gifts that you can consider for newly-wed couples. Some of the top choices include the following:

Mattresses– If you are a close relative or family member of the bride or groom, then you can consider gifting them a mattress for their new home and hearth. Do take them into consultation for the bed size and other preferences before you make your purchase, since a mattress is a long-term investment, requiring a sizable amount in most cases. You can choose from diverse collections at SPACES including Orthopedic Mattresses, SleepDeep mattresses and Firm & Fab mattresses in this regard.

Bed Linen– Bedding solutions are great gifts for couples. Thoughtfully-chosen bed linen can not only add to their mental wellbeing, but also transform their immediate environment at home. Some of the top picks in this category include Dohars or comforters that they can use to stay warm and snug throughout the year. You may also go for comforter sets and other Dohars online, along with quilt covers and cushion covers online as part of a set. A good set of Dohar blankets is also a nice gift for couples, along with comfortable quilts online. From bed comforters and blankets online to quilt covers, bedspreads and even cotton bedsheets, there are many options available that are suitable for your requirements. You can check out collections at SPACES like the Spun collection and also premier bedding solutions like Ritu Kumar.

Bath Linen– There are several premium bath linen products that you can also pick as your chosen gifts for couples. These include charming and durable bathroom rugs and bath mats. These will be a nice addition to their home for sure. You can also choose towel sets, especially pure cotton bath towels for him and her. This can be a nice addition to your gifting line-up for the couple.

These are some gifts that you can consider as wedding gifts for couples.

Wedding Favours- What are the best options worth choosing?

Wedding favours are return gifts in a way, which are given to loved ones, relatives, family members, and other close friends for the wedding. These are but tokens of appreciation for their love, blessings, and active participation in the ceremonies and occasions. Now what do you choose as wedding favours? Here are some options worth considering:

Handcrafted cushion covers – You will find several handcrafted options that look vibrant and will delight your close ones.

– You will find several handcrafted options that look vibrant and will delight your close ones. Bed sheets online and bed covers – You can also choose from diverse kinds of bed sheet sets as wedding favours for loved ones. These may include cotton bed sheets online in diverse colours. You can also go for bed covers online, preferably in sets.

– You can also choose from diverse kinds of bed sheet sets as wedding favours for loved ones. These may include cotton bed sheets online in diverse colours. You can also go for bed covers online, preferably in sets. Bath accessories– From designer brands like Ritu Kumar to other collections, SPACES is where you will find stylish and super-comfortable bath accessories. From bath towel sets to cotton bathrobes, there are quite a few options available. You can also go with bath sheets which are a necessity for several people.

You can create your own gift hamper containing a few bed and bath products for your relatives and loved ones as wedding favours. You can add in a few designer and luxury brands for that elegant and classy touch. These are some of the top gifting choices across the spectrum. You should check out the vast collection available at SPACES and plan your purchases accordingly, in time for the celebrations.