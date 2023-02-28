The 1980s were a decade of many talented actors who made their mark in the film industry. Here are some of the top actors of the 1980s:

Tom Cruise – known for his roles in “Top Gun,” “Risky Business,” and “Rain Man.” Eddie Murphy – known for his roles in “Beverly Hills Cop,” “Trading Places,” and “Coming to America.” Harrison Ford – known for his roles in the “Star Wars” and “Indiana Jones” franchises, as well as “Blade Runner.” Michael J. Fox – known for his role in the “Back to the Future” trilogy and the television series “Family Ties.” Arnold Schwarzenegger – known for his roles in “The Terminator,” “Predator,” and “Total Recall.” Sylvester Stallone – known for his roles in the “Rocky” and “Rambo” franchises. Sigourney Weaver – known for her roles in “Alien,” “Ghostbusters,” and “Working Girl.”

These actors and many others had a significant impact on the film industry during the 1980s and continue to be remembered and celebrated for their contributions to cinema.