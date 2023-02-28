Thunder Bay – News – At approximately 1730hrs (05:30pm) this evening Thunder Bay Fire Rescue received a call for service for a possible ice/water rescue on the harbour ice near the break-wall. A 911 caller reported a single person on the ice approaching the open water near the light house on the break-wall.

Platoon Chief/Incident Command Officer John Kaplanis reports, “First arriving TBFR fire fighters were able to visually confirm a lone male on the ice walking with difficulty. A TBFR command officer immediately ordered the deployment of an ice rescue Air Boat with the objective to locate the male on the ice and safely return him to shore.”

TBFR crews launched an Air Boat ice rescue vehicle with personnel specially trained to perform ice rescues. They were deployed from the marina boat launch. The TBFR Air Boat and rescuers were able to quickly locate and secure the lone male on board the Air Boat, returning him safely to the Marina boat launch area. Fire fighters continued to provide medical care for the man, treating him for possible hypothermia until SNEMS Paramedics arrived on scene at the marina to take over patient care.

A total of two pumper trucks, a 4-wheel drive truck and Airboat and Platoon Chief responded to this incident.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue would like to remind the public to stay off local water bodies as warmer spring weather begins to approach, making ice conditions unpredictable and unsafe.