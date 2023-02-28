The roof is undoubtedly one of the most crucial and eye-catching aspects of the exterior of your house. When the roof is at its peak functionality, it will never fail to prove effective at protecting the other parts of your house from different types of water damage as well as overexposure to the outdoor elements. However, remember that your roof won’t be able to stay like this always. After a few decades, you might start noticing signs of wear and tear. Sometimes homeowners take the condition of the roof for granted unless they notice signs of severe damage on the roof.

This is why you need to look for common signs so that you can consider relevant repair methods. But sometimes the overall condition of the roof degrades so much that you won’t have any other option but to consider a replacement. Here are the warning signs that you need to consider roof replacement.

You Are Noticing Water Damages in Attic

This is one of the most common signs that you need a roof replacement. Marks of moisture, browning or yellowish stains, and peeling paint off the wall will indicate that your roof has been damaged and leaking water. Make sure you inspect every corner of your attic properly where the leaks can add more weightage to the roof damage. Even though you might want to spot signs for roof damage, don’t forget your limitations. Instead of implementing DIY methods, you need to call a professional company. They will inspect your roof and determine whether repair or replacement will prove a more beneficial option. This way you can save thousands of dollars. Are you eager to you how much does a new roof cost in Atlanta? Make sure you visit our website today.

You Haven’t Changed the Roof for Decades

As mentioned earlier, the roof isn’t invincible. Depending on the installation procedure and the material quality, a roof can last between 15 and 55 years. Metal roofs last more than 30 years, but asphalt shingles don’t last more than 20 years.

This is why you need to know the installation year of your roof to determine its lifespan. If you’ve forgotten the date on which the roof has been installed, consider checking the home improvement records. If the roof has been installed more than 20 years ago, you need to consider a replacement, depending on the material of the original roofing. It’s best to replace the roof entirely when it has outlived its lifespan.

The Roof Sags

Sagging is one of the most common signs of trapped moisture that is rotting and affecting the boards beneath the roof. A sagging, as well as droopy roof will undoubtedly require replacement before it starts occurring additional damages to the exterior and interior of your house. Don’t forget to check the surface so that you can find the signs of rotting boards, trapped moisture, or sagging spots. As per EPA, make sure you control moisture in your home.

The best way to notice this problem is by seeing your house and your roof from a distance such as a road.

Conclusion