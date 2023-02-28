TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO SEIZURE OF FENTANYL AND LOADED HANDGUN

Thunder Bay – NEWS – Officers with Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), along with the assistance of the Thunder Bay Police Service Canine Unit arrested and charged Rashawn KING of Ajax Ontario with numerous drug offences following a traffic stop.

On February 27, 2023, at approximately 11:44 a.m., members of the Thunder Bay OPP Detachment initiated a traffic stop on a motor vehicle travelling along Highway 11/17 at a high rate of speed within the City of Thunder Bay.

Through investigation, the officers located and seized suspected cannabis and suspected illicit substances including cocaine and fentanyl. Officers also seized the individual’s vehicle, a loaded handgun, Canadian currency, a radar detector, and other items associated with drug trafficking.

As a result, Rashawn KING, 21-years-old, of Ajax, Ontario, has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act with:

· Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

· Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl

· Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

· Breach of Firearms Regulation – Store Firearm or Restricted Weapon

· Failure to Comply with Undertaking

· Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

· Possession of a Firearm knowing Serial Number has been Tampered with

Rashawn KING has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on Friday, March 3, 2023, to answer to the above charges.

If you have any information about the trafficking of illicit drugs, call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or report online through https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.