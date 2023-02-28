PIKANGIKUM – NEWS – Investigators from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Ontario Fire Marshal have located the remains of three people at the scene of a house fire in the community of Pikangikum First Nation on February 22, 2023.

A forensic post-mortem examination will be conducted in Toronto later this week at the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service to determine the cause of death and confirm the identity of the deceased individuals.

At this time, police do not believe foul play was involved.

The investigation, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, is continuing with the assistance of the OPP Red Lake Crime Unit, Pikangikum Police Service, Ontario Fire Marshal and OPP Forensic Identification Unit, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Anyone with any information should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.