THUNDER BAY – NEWS – An arrest has been made as a Thunder Bay man who attempted to flee from police multiple times Monday was arrested and is now the subject of multiple motor vehicle thefts.

A member of the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Traffic Unit was conducting traffic enforcement in the McKenzie Street area at about 8:30 a.m. on Monday, February 27th when he observed a vehicle known to be stolen being driven southbound.

When the male driver observed the officer, he began traveling at a high rate of speed and in a manner that was dangerous to the public. In an effort to preserve public safety, the officer did not pursue.

The same pickup truck was located unoccupied in the 100 block of Franklin Street at about 8:50 a.m.

The same officers learned that members of the Primary Response Unit had attempted to stop a stolen SUV on Simpson Street just before 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27. A pursuit was discontinued again in an effort to preserve public safety.

Police later learned the suspect had been involved in a single-vehicle collision with the stolen SUV in the 300 block of North Norah Street, and had fled the area on foot.

Police began to search for the accused with assistance from the K9 Unit.

The search brought police to a residential address in the 200 block of Norah Street, where they learned he had entered a home unwelcomed.

The male suspect fled the home on foot and was pursued by the K9 Unit. The male attempted to assault the K9 Police dog in an effort to avoid arrest, but was taken into custody despite those efforts.

He was transported to the TPBS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street. Police found the male had six sets of motor vehicle keys, which helped connect the accused to multiple motor vehicle thefts that had recently occurred in the Mapleward Road area.

Nathan HUTCHINSON, 32, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle x 2

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 x 2

• Flight from Peace Officer

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 x 7

• Unlawfully in Dwelling

• Resist Peace Officer

• Fail to Comply with Probation Order x 2

Nathan HUTCHINSON appeared in bail court on Tuesday, Feb. 28 and was remanded into custody with with a future appearance date.

This investigation remains ongoing and additional charges are expected. Members of the Break and Enter and Robbery (BEAR) Unit are also following up on multiple break and enter incidents that occurred recently in the Mapleward Road area.

Police believe there could be more victims linked to this investigation. If you live in the Mapleward Road area and believe you have been the victim of a recent break and enter or theft, please contact police to make a report.