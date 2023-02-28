Here are some significant events that happened on February 28 in history:

1844: A gun on USS Princeton explodes while the ship is on a Potomac River cruise, killing eight people, including two United States Cabinet members. 1893: The USS Indiana, the lead ship of her class and the first battleship in the United States Navy comparable to foreign battleships of the time, is launched. 1922: The United Kingdom grants Egypt independence. 1940: Basketball player and coach, Jerry Lucas, is born in Middletown, Ohio. 1953: James Watson and Francis Crick, working at Cambridge University, announce their discovery of the structure of DNA. 1986: Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme is assassinated in Stockholm. 2013: Pope Benedict XVI resigns, becoming the first pope to do so since Pope Gregory XII in 1415.

These are just a few of the significant events that have occurred on February 28 throughout history.

Here are some notable people who were born on February 28:

Mario Andretti – Italian-American former racing driver (born in 1940) Bernadette Peters – American actress and singer (born in 1948) Brian Jones – English musician, founding member of The Rolling Stones (born in 1942) Rory Gallagher – Irish blues-rock guitarist and singer-songwriter (born in 1948) Gavin MacLeod – American actor, known for his role on “The Love Boat” (born in 1931) Eric Lindros – Canadian former professional ice hockey player (born in 1973) Jason Aldean – American country music singer (born in 1977) Aroldis Chapman – Cuban-American professional baseball player (born in 1988)

These are just a few of the notable people who were born on February 28.