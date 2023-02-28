Thunder Bay – Weather – If you like mixed bag weather days, the last day of February has a little of everything.

Here are the specifics:

Thunder Bay

Today’s forecast is like a game of weather roulette – we’ve got a mix of sun and cloud, but with a 40% chance of flurries in the morning. So, don’t be surprised if you step out in a t-shirt and end up looking like a snowman by noon!

And hold on tight to your hats, folks, because the wind is going to be blowing like a stubborn toddler – west at 30 km/h gusting up to 50. Better make sure your wig is glued on tight!

As for the temperature, it’s going to be a big fat zero degrees out there. But with the wind chill, it’s going to feel like you’re stuck in an icebox. Minus 13 in the morning? Brrrr!

The UV index is also feeling pretty low today, so if you were planning on getting a nice tan, you might want to bring a magnifying glass.

At night, it’s going to be clear as crystal. But don’t let that fool you – the wind is still going to be playing its mischievous game, up to 15 km/h. And if you thought the morning was cold, just wait till the evening hits. Minus 15 with a wind chill of minus 7? It’s like being kissed by Jack Frost himself!

And as the night wears on, things are only going to get worse. Minus 20 with a wind chill? Yikes, might as well just crawl into your freezer and call it a day.

Fort Frances

Good news, folks! Today’s forecast is like a delicious smoothie – a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of flurries in the morning. It’s like getting a surprise chunk of mango in your drink, but instead of mango, it’s snowflakes. Yum!

As the day goes on, things are going to clear up faster than a magician’s act. So, if you’re tired of squinting at the sky trying to figure out if it’s going to rain or shine, you can relax and enjoy the sunshine.

Now, onto the wind – it’s going to be blowing like a runaway train. West at 20 km/h gusting up to 40? Hold onto your hats, people! But, if you’re feeling adventurous, maybe you can fly a kite… or yourself.

As for the temperature, it’s going to be colder than a polar bear’s toe nails. Minus weather? More like minus two layers of clothing! And don’t even get me started on the wind chill. Minus 19 in the morning? That’s like being hit in the face with a snowball made of ice cubes.

But don’t fret, my chilly friends – the afternoon is going to be a bit more bearable. With a wind chill of minus 6, it’s almost like being in a tropical paradise. Almost.

The UV index is also feeling pretty low today, so if you were hoping to get a nice tan, you might as well use a flashlight to find your beach towel.

At night, things are going to be as clear as your ex’s lies. But, just like your ex, things are going to get a bit cloudy later on. With winds up to 15 km/h, it’s like a gentle breeze compared to the morning madness.

As for the temperature, it’s going to be colder than a witch’s broomstick. Minus 16 with a wind chill of minus 7 in the evening? That’s colder than the ice cream in my freezer. And overnight? Minus 21? Might as well sleep in a fridge.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Hey folks, we got some weather report coming in. Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of flurries. I mean, come on, can’t the snow just make up its mind? The wind’s gonna be west at 30 km/h gusting up to 60, like it’s trying to blow you back to last winter. The high is minus 6, which is colder than a witch’s you-know-what. And the wind chill? Minus 19 in the morning and minus 13 in the afternoon? It’s like being stuck in a meat locker with no way out.

The UV index is a 1 or low, which is perfect for all you vampires out there. I mean, who needs sunlight anyway?

At night, it’s gonna be partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries. I mean, can’t we catch a break here? The wind’s gonna be west at 20 km/h becoming light in the evening, like it’s trying to be all sneaky and stuff. The low is gonna be minus 21, which is colder than a mother-in-law’s hug. And the wind chill? Minus 14 in the evening and minus 26 overnight? It’s like being in the middle of an ice storm with no end in sight.

In conclusion, folks, it’s gonna be colder than my ex-wife’s heart out there. So bundle up, and don’t forget to tip your weatherman!

Kenora