DRYDEN – NEWS – A traffic stop following a traffic complaint in the City of Dryden has resulted in Joshua TURTLE being charged with impaired driving.

On February 27, 2023 at approximately 2:44 p.m. members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Dryden Detachment report that they were advised of a possible impaired driver on Kirkpatrick Street in the City of Dryden.

As a result of the investigation, Joshua TURTLE, 24-years-old, of Dryden, Ontario, has been arrested and charged with:

one count of operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The accused was released from custody and scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Dryden on March 27, 2023, to answer to the above charges.

The OPP’s Emergency Response Team assisting in this investigation.

If you have any information about possible impaired drivers, call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or report online through https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.