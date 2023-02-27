Thunder Bay – Weather – Batten down the storm windows.

Snow is expected to move into regions near Lake Superior this afternoon or early evening and may fall heavily at times. The snow will become lighter during the overnight hours. Some freezing drizzle is also possible, particularly overnight and early Tuesday morning.

Weather advisory in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for later this afternoon and tonight.

Forecast calls for:

Snowfall amounts of up to 10 cm.

Peak snowfall rates of 2 to 3 cm per hour.

Reduced visibility in heavier snow and slippery surfaces due to accumulating snow.

Beginning this afternoon and ending by early Tuesday morning.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.