After conducting an investigation, the police discovered that a female suspect had begun knocking on the victim’s door at around 3 a.m. and accusing him of stealing drugs. The victim opened his door and was subsequently assaulted by the woman. Multiple other suspects then entered the victim’s bedroom, restrained him, and threatened him with a firearm. They also took his smartphone, an undisclosed amount of cash, and a bank card. Despite being restrained, the victim was able to escape.

At approximately 5 a.m., the police conducted a high-risk traffic stop and arrested three suspects. A fourth suspect was found and arrested at a nearby residence. All four suspects were taken into custody without incident and transported to the TBPS headquarters.

The investigation revealed that the victim and suspects knew each other. The firearm used in the incident was determined to be a replica, which was unknown to the victim at the time.

Shayla JABIC, aged 19, of Thunder Bay, was charged with assault. Michelle Stephanie Anita BOUCHARD, aged 35, of Thunder Bay, was charged with forcible confinement. Heather Andrea BELMORE, aged 37, of Thunder Bay, was charged with forcible confinement, assault with a weapon (times two), uttering threats, and robbery with violence. Carlo Allan ANDERSON, aged 48, of Thunder Bay, was charged with forcible confinement, failure to comply with an undertaking, and failure to comply with a release order.

All four suspects appeared in bail court on Sunday, February 26. JABIC and BOUCHARD were released from custody with conditions and a future court date, while BELMORE and ANDERSON were remanded into custody with a future court date.