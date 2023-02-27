THUNDER BAY – LIVING – “I don’t want to go to bed!”. Ever hear that all too common refrain from your children?

Kids are and have always been reluctant to go to bed and today with iPads, tablets, and smartphones there are more distractions than ever.

The old days of reading under the covers with a flashlight may be long gone but the struggle continues.

Getting children to sleep at night can be a struggle for many parents. Whether it’s due to a busy schedule, overstimulation, or just plain stubbornness, getting kids to settle down and drift off to sleep can be a challenge. But there are steps you can take to help your children develop healthy sleep habits and get the rest they need.

Establish a Consistent Bedtime Routine: Children thrive on routine, so establishing a consistent bedtime routine can help them feel more secure and relaxed at night. This might involve a bath, reading a book, and a cuddle before bed. The key is to establish a routine that works for your family and stick to it. Limit Screen Time Before Bed: Screens emit blue light that can disrupt the production of melatonin, the hormone that regulates sleep. Try to limit screen time for at least an hour before bedtime, and encourage your children to engage in quiet, calming activities instead. Create a Calming Sleep Environment: A calming sleep environment can help your child feel relaxed and ready for sleep. This might involve dimming the lights, playing soothing music, and ensuring the room is at a comfortable temperature. Encourage Physical Activity: Physical activity during the day can help your child feel tired and ready for sleep at night. Encourage your child to get plenty of exercise during the day, whether it’s through play, sports, or other activities. Avoid Stimulating Foods and Drinks: Certain foods and drinks can be stimulating and interfere with sleep. Try to avoid giving your child caffeine, sugar, and high-fat or spicy foods before bedtime. Set Clear Boundaries: Children may try to push boundaries when it comes to bedtime, but it’s important to be consistent and firm in your approach. Set clear boundaries around bedtime and be consistent in enforcing them. Be Patient: Finally, be patient. Getting children to sleep at night can be a process, and it’s important to be patient and persistent in developing healthy sleep habits. With time and consistency, your child will develop healthy sleep habits and get the rest they need.

In conclusion, establishing a consistent bedtime routine, limiting screen time, creating a calming sleep environment, encouraging physical activity, avoiding stimulating foods and drinks, setting clear boundaries, and being patient are all effective ways to help your children get to sleep at night. With these tips, you can help your child develop healthy sleep habits and get the rest they need to thrive.