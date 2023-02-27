‘Grounded’ entrepreneur who drives Lamborghini, wears designer clothes and jetsets across planet insists he’s ‘not materialistic in slightest’

A “grounded” entrepreneur who drives a Lamborghini, wears designer clothes and jetsets across the plants has insisted that he’s “not materialistic in the slightest”.

Dominik Gossweiler says that “money hasn’t changed” him and he would be the same person without his HOW MUCH fortune.

This is despite the 24-year-old enjoying holidays to in the past 12 months.

On top of this, he lives in a mansion, driving a supercar and sports a WHAT watch.

Ms Gossweiler said: “I am not affected by my money at all. All the luxury things are very nice but I am just a regular guy and money hasn’t changed anything. I’m not materialistic in the slightest.

“I still love to eat normally and do all the usual stuff – I just have more zeros in my bank account.

“If it all went it wouldn’t change me that much. I just love the entrepreneurial game and when you have the chance to leave a legacy then why not take it?”

Mr Gossweiler – who makes through e-commerce and runs 3CC Group AG, which teaches others to do the same – credits his Christian faith for his grounded persona.

The entrepreneur – who lives in Zurich, Switzerland – spent most of his childhood in Chad where his father was a Christian missionary and doctor.

His family emigrated there when he was three, in around 2001, and relied on donations from friends and family back in their native Switzerland to survive.

When they returned to Europe in 2008 – he was determined to help others but not in the way his father did.

“I really want to inspire and motivate people,” he said.

“My plan is to build a foundation in Chad and then start giving back,” he said.

“Whether it’s a school or helping them with water or whatever it doesn’t matter.

“I always thought that I wanted to give back to millions of people, but a doctor can’t do that.

“I always thought to earn so much money, you have to be an entrepreneur and now I am, it all makes sense.

“I am not ashamed of saying I’m a Christian. Sometimes people say it doesn’t go with money or business, but I don’t see why.

“I do believe in god and Jesus, so why shouldn’t I earn money if it helps people?”

Mr Gossweiler – who regards his father as his “idol” because he is “so down to earth” – says that despite his very different career choice, his father is “incredibly proud” of his achievements.

“My parents always tell me – ‘just be honest, ethical, transparent and never forget god on the way’.

“I think that is why some people get lost when they make money.

“It is easy to be swept up in it if people don’t believe in a higher force.

“When you have the money you think you own the world but one small thing can happen and you are back down to earth – you are not god.

“A lot of people who have a lot of money and live lavishly think they are better than everyone else.

“That is foolish and dangerous because I don’t think money changes you as a person.

“I think if you were a genuine person when you don’t have money, you are even more genuine if you become rich.

“If you are greedy, when you have no money, you become even more greedy. I don’t think it changes you – it just shows your real character in life.