PIKANGIKUM – The remains of two adults and one young child have been recovered from the fatal house fire that occurred Wednesday evening in Pikangikum First Nation.

“How many more house fires do we have to go through before the government gets serious? The impacts of these losses are long lasting and triggering for the community,” said Chief Shirley Lynne Keeper.

On Saturday February 25, 2023 the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) confirmed that three bodies were recovered and the investigation is ongoing.

At the community’s request the Independent First Nations Alliance (IFNA), is managing an Emergency Operations Centre and working alongside provincial, federal and other First Nations partners to coordinate support during this tragic event.

Through the efforts of the local fire volunteers and IFNA Fire Rescue personnel much of the house structure could still be observed, which allowed the Ontario Fire Marshall and Coroner to start their onsite investigation last Friday.

More information will be released by the community as it becomes available.