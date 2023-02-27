THUNDER BAY – INDIGENOUS – Derek Fox the Grand Chief of Nishnawbe Aski Nation has been suspended.

The Executive Council of Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN) has issued the following statement:

“The Executive Council (Deputy Grand Chief Anna Betty Achneepineskum and Deputy Grand Chief Victor Linklater) confirm today that an internal investigation has been directed due to alleged violations by Grand Chief Derek Fox of the NAN Executive Council Code of Conduct.

In further compliance with the Code of Conduct, the Grand Chief is suspended with pay pending the outcome of this investigation and/or direction of NAN Chiefs.

In the interim, immediate steps have been implemented to ensure that an orderly transition of all matters under the purview of the Office of the Grand Chief will be handled by senior management, and that this important work will continue unabated.

To protect the integrity of the investigation, no further comment will be made at this time.”