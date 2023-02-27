A ferry ride is a fantastic alternative if you want to discover Singapore in a distinctive and beautiful way. Singapore provides tourists with the opportunity to take in breathtaking views of the city-skyline states and the nearby seas, thanks to its effective and dependable ferry services. Here are some suggestions for maximising your ferry experience in Singapore.

Plan Ahead and Buy Ferry Tickets Online

Before embarking on your ferry ride in Singapore, it’s essential to plan ahead and book your tickets in advance. This will save you time and avoid long queues at the ferry terminals. One convenient way to purchase ferry tickets is to buy them online. Many ferry operators offer online booking options, and this is a good way to secure your tickets and avoid any last-minute hassles.

One such operator is Bintan Resort Ferry. They offer a convenient online booking system that allows you to purchase ferry tickets from the comfort of your home or office. This will also give you the flexibility to choose the type of ticket that suits your needs, be it a one-way or a return ticket.

Enjoy the Views of the Singapore Skyline

One of the highlights of taking a ferry ride in Singapore is the breathtaking views of the city skyline. As you sail along the waters, you’ll get a stunning panoramic view of the iconic Marina Bay Sands, the towering skyscrapers in the Central Business District, and the famous Merlion statue. It’s an excellent opportunity to capture some amazing photos and enjoy the scenic beauty of the city.

If you’re travelling in the evening, the city lights add an extra charm to the experience, creating a magical ambience as you cruise along the waters. So sit back, relax and soak in the beauty of Singapore’s skyline.

Explore the Islands near Singapore

Another way to make the most of your ferry ride in Singapore is to explore the nearby islands. Singapore has many beautiful islands that are worth a visit, and taking a ferry ride is the best way to get there. Some of the popular islands near Singapore include Sentosa Island, Pulau Ubin, and St. John’s Island.

Bintan Island is another popular destination, and Bintan Resort Ferry offers daily ferry services from Singapore to Bintan Island. With its white sandy beaches and crystal clear waters, Bintan Island is a perfect getaway for a day trip or a weekend getaway.

Get Familiar with Ferry Schedules

It’s essential to get familiar with the ferry schedules, especially if you’re planning a day trip to one of the islands near Singapore. Most ferry operators have a fixed schedule, and it’s important to plan your trip accordingly to avoid any inconvenience.

The Bintan Resort Ferry has a convenient online ferry schedule that allows you to plan your trip ahead of time. The schedule displays the departure times and arrival times for all the ferry services offered, making it easier for you to plan your trip.

Take Advantage of RedBus

If you’re looking for a hassle-free way to book your ferry tickets, you can take advantage of RedBus. It’s an online ticketing platform that offers a convenient and easy way to book ferry tickets. With RedBus, you can easily search for ferry services and choose the one that best suits your needs. It’s a great way to save time and avoid any last-minute booking issues.

Final Thoughts

By following the tips mentioned above, you can have a memorable and enjoyable ferry ride experience in Singapore. Another tip to keep in mind is to consider booking bus tickets online if you’re planning on taking a bus to the ferry terminal. This will save you time and ensure a smoother journey.

A ferry ride in Singapore is an affordable and convenient way to explore the city and its surrounding islands. By planning ahead, buying ferry tickets online, and familiarising yourself with ferry schedules, you can make the most of your experience. With the convenience of online booking options like Bintan Resort Ferry and RedBus, you can easily secure your tickets and enjoy a hassle-free journey. Don’t forget to capture some great photos of Singapore’s skyline and the stunning views along the way.