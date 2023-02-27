February 27th has had a number of significant events in history that happened on this date.

Here are some important events that happened on this day in history:

1700: The island of New Britain, part of present-day Papua New Guinea, is discovered by British explorer William Dampier. 1801: Washington, D.C. is placed under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Congress. 1933: Germany’s parliament building, the Reichstag, is set on fire. The incident is blamed on the Communists and is used as a pretext for the Nazi government to suspend civil liberties and increase repression of political opponents. 1951: The 22nd Amendment to the United States Constitution is ratified, limiting U.S. Presidents to two terms in office. 1973: The American Indian Movement (AIM) occupies Wounded Knee, South Dakota, in protest of government policies and the treatment of Native Americans. 1991: Gulf War: U.S. President George H.W. Bush declares a ceasefire, effectively ending the war between the U.S.-led coalition and Iraq. 2010: An 8.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Chile, causing widespread damage and killing hundreds of people. 2020: The first known case of COVID-19 in the United States is reported in Washington state.

Here are some famous people who were born on February 27th:

Chelsea Clinton – American author and global health advocate, daughter of former US President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Joanne Woodward – American actress, winner of the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in “The Three Faces of Eve” Elizabeth Taylor – British-American actress, one of the most iconic film stars of the 20th century, known for films such as “Cleopatra” and “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” Ralph Nader – American consumer advocate and political activist, known for his advocacy for consumer protection and environmentalism John Steinbeck – American author, winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature for his novels “The Grapes of Wrath” and “East of Eden” Ivan Lendl – Czech-American former tennis player, winner of 94 singles titles including 8 Grand Slam titles Josh Groban – American singer and actor, known for his powerful vocals and songs such as “You Raise Me Up” and “The Prayer” Kate Mara – American actress, known for her roles in the television series “House of Cards” and the film “The Martian”

These are just a few examples of the many notable people born on February 27th.