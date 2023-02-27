Thunder Bay – Weather – There are no weather alerts or warnings as we run out the second month of 2023.
Thunder Bay
Looks like Mother Nature’s got some jokes up her sleeve for tomorrow. First, she’s gonna start off with a little game of hide-and-seek with the sun – it’ll get cloudy in the morning, but don’t worry, the snow will come out to play in the afternoon. And it’s not just a dusting either, we’re talking 2 to 4 cm of the good stuff!
But wait, there’s more! The wind’s gonna switch things up too, starting off from the east at 20 km/h and gusting to 40 in the morning. Better hold onto your hats! And just to make things extra fun, we’re gonna have a high of minus 2 with a wind chill that’ll have you feeling like you’re in the middle of the Arctic tundra – minus 18 in the morning and minus 6 in the afternoon.
But don’t worry, once the sun goes down and you’ve had your fill of snowball fights and hot cocoa, it’ll start clearing up. And just to make sure you’ve got some good memories to take with you, Mother Nature’s gonna leave you with a nice little blanket of 5 cm of snow. The wind’s gonna do a 180 too and come at you from the west at 20 km/h. And as if that’s not enough, we’re gonna drop down to a low of minus 7 with a wind chill of minus 5 in the evening and minus 14 overnight. So make sure to bundle up, folks!
Oh, and one more thing – the UV index is gonna be 2 or low, so you might wanna leave the sunscreen at home. 😉
Fort Frances
Looks like we’ve got a bit of a mixed bag on our hands for tomorrow, folks. Clouds are gonna be covering the sky like a blanket, and there’s a 40% chance that we’ll be getting a little love tap from Mother Nature in the form of light snow or ice pellets in the morning. But don’t worry, if you’re not a morning person, the real party doesn’t start until near noon when the light snow begins to fall. And we’re not just talking about a measly dusting – we’re gonna get a whole 2 cm of the stuff!
The wind’s gonna be blowing up to 15 km/h, so you might wanna hold onto your hats, folks. And just to make things extra exciting, we’re gonna have a high of minus 1 with a wind chill that’ll have you feeling like you’re in the middle of the Antarctic – minus 14 in the morning and minus 5 in the afternoon.
But don’t worry, once the night falls, things will start to calm down a bit. The light snow will end in the evening, and we’ll be left with mainly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of flurries. The wind will still be blowing up to 15 km/h, so if you’ve got any loose items lying around, you might wanna secure them. And just to make sure you’re nice and cozy, we’ll be dropping down to a low of minus 10 with a wind chill of minus 5 in the evening and a bone-chilling minus 15 overnight.
Oh, and just in case you were planning on hitting the beach tomorrow, the UV index is gonna be 1 or low. So maybe leave the sunscreen at home and pack an extra scarf instead!
Dryden and Vermilion Bay
Hey there, party people! Looks like tomorrow’s gonna be one for the books! We’ve got a little bit of everything – clouds, snow, wind, and even a touch of flurries!
The day’s gonna start off with a bang, with snow beginning in the morning and piling up to a whopping 5 cm. And just to make things a little more interesting, the wind’s gonna be blowing up to 15 km/h, so hold onto your hats, folks! We’re gonna have a high of minus 2, but thanks to the wind chill, it’s gonna feel more like minus 17 in the morning and minus 7 in the afternoon.
But wait, there’s more! Once the sun goes down, the fun’s not over yet. We’ll have snow ending after midnight, and then things will settle down into some clouds with a 30% chance of flurries. We’re gonna get another 2 cm of snow, but don’t worry, it’s just a little sprinkle compared to the morning’s deluge. The wind’s gonna switch things up too, becoming west at 20 km/h late in the evening. And just to make sure you’re nice and chilly, we’ll be dropping down to a low of minus 10, with a wind chill of minus 7 in the evening and a frosty minus 17 overnight.
Oh, and just in case you were thinking about getting a tan, the UV index is gonna be 1 or low. But who needs a tan when you’ve got all this excitement, am I right?!
Kenora
Well, look what we have here, folks – another day in paradise! And by paradise, I mean clouds, snow, and bone-chilling winds.
The day’s gonna start off a little slow, but don’t worry, things will pick up near noon when we get some light snow. We’re talking a whole 2 cm of the good stuff, so get those snowshoes ready! The wind’s gonna be blowing up to 15 km/h, so make sure you bundle up, ’cause we’re gonna have a high of minus 2 with a wind chill that’ll have you feeling like you’re in the middle of the Sub-Arctic – with it at minus 16 in the morning and minus 6 in the afternoon.
But wait, there’s more! Once the sun sets, the fun’s not over yet. We’ll have some light snow ending late in the evening, and then things will settle down into some clouds with a 30% chance of flurries. The wind’s gonna switch things up too, becoming west at 20 km/h after midnight. And just to make sure you’re nice and toasty, we’ll be dropping down to a low of minus 10, with a wind chill of minus 6 in the evening and a bone-chilling minus 17 overnight.
Oh, and just in case you were planning on getting a tan, the UV index is gonna be 2 or low. But who needs a tan when you’ve got all this snow and wind, right?!
Sandy Lake
Well, looks like Mother Nature is back at it again with her usual shenanigans. We’ll be starting off the day mainly cloudy, but don’t be fooled, there’s a 30% chance of flurries – the weather equivalent of “I might, I might not.”
But fear not, dear friends, because things are about to get a lot more exciting come noon. We’re talking about periods of light snow, the perfect amount to make you slip and slide your way around town – a whole 2 cm! And just to add some spice to the mix, we’ll have winds up to 15 km/h. But don’t worry, we’re not gonna let you have too much fun – the high is gonna be a bone-chilling minus 7, with a wind chill that’ll make you feel like you’re stuck in an icebox – minus 25 in the morning and minus 12 in the afternoon.
As the sun sets and the moon rises, we’ll keep the party going with some light snow, another 2 cm for good measure. But wait, there’s more! The winds are gonna switch things up, becoming west at 20 km/h gusting to 40 after midnight. So, if you were planning on getting some beauty sleep, you might wanna rethink that – we’ll be dropping down to a low of minus 14, with a wind chill of minus 10 in the evening and a bone-chilling minus 22 overnight.
Oh, and just in case you were planning on getting a tan, the UV index is gonna be 2 or low. But hey, who needs a tan when you’ve got all this snow and wind, am I right?!