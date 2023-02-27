Thunder Bay – Weather – There are no weather alerts or warnings as we run out the second month of 2023.

Thunder Bay

Looks like Mother Nature’s got some jokes up her sleeve for tomorrow. First, she’s gonna start off with a little game of hide-and-seek with the sun – it’ll get cloudy in the morning, but don’t worry, the snow will come out to play in the afternoon. And it’s not just a dusting either, we’re talking 2 to 4 cm of the good stuff!

But wait, there’s more! The wind’s gonna switch things up too, starting off from the east at 20 km/h and gusting to 40 in the morning. Better hold onto your hats! And just to make things extra fun, we’re gonna have a high of minus 2 with a wind chill that’ll have you feeling like you’re in the middle of the Arctic tundra – minus 18 in the morning and minus 6 in the afternoon.

But don’t worry, once the sun goes down and you’ve had your fill of snowball fights and hot cocoa, it’ll start clearing up. And just to make sure you’ve got some good memories to take with you, Mother Nature’s gonna leave you with a nice little blanket of 5 cm of snow. The wind’s gonna do a 180 too and come at you from the west at 20 km/h. And as if that’s not enough, we’re gonna drop down to a low of minus 7 with a wind chill of minus 5 in the evening and minus 14 overnight. So make sure to bundle up, folks!

Oh, and one more thing – the UV index is gonna be 2 or low, so you might wanna leave the sunscreen at home. 😉

Fort Frances

Looks like we’ve got a bit of a mixed bag on our hands for tomorrow, folks. Clouds are gonna be covering the sky like a blanket, and there’s a 40% chance that we’ll be getting a little love tap from Mother Nature in the form of light snow or ice pellets in the morning. But don’t worry, if you’re not a morning person, the real party doesn’t start until near noon when the light snow begins to fall. And we’re not just talking about a measly dusting – we’re gonna get a whole 2 cm of the stuff!

The wind’s gonna be blowing up to 15 km/h, so you might wanna hold onto your hats, folks. And just to make things extra exciting, we’re gonna have a high of minus 1 with a wind chill that’ll have you feeling like you’re in the middle of the Antarctic – minus 14 in the morning and minus 5 in the afternoon.

But don’t worry, once the night falls, things will start to calm down a bit. The light snow will end in the evening, and we’ll be left with mainly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of flurries. The wind will still be blowing up to 15 km/h, so if you’ve got any loose items lying around, you might wanna secure them. And just to make sure you’re nice and cozy, we’ll be dropping down to a low of minus 10 with a wind chill of minus 5 in the evening and a bone-chilling minus 15 overnight.

Oh, and just in case you were planning on hitting the beach tomorrow, the UV index is gonna be 1 or low. So maybe leave the sunscreen at home and pack an extra scarf instead!

Dryden and Vermilion Bay