DRYDEN – NEWS – A traffic stop in the City of Dryden has resulted in two individuals being charged with Criminal Code offences.

On February 24, 2023 at approximately 1:49 p.m. members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Dryden Detachment conducted a traffic stop on Government Street in the City of Dryden. The investigation led members to locating suspected methamphetamine inside of the motor vehicle and to one individual who was failing to comply with their release order.

As a result of the investigation, John HARRISON, 40-years-old, of Dryden, Ontario, has been arrested and charged with:

two counts of failing to comply with conditions of release.

The accused is being held in custody and scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Dryden on February 27, 2023, to answer to the above charges.

Georgina SASS, 43-years-old, of Dryden, Ontario, has been arrested and charged with:

one count of possession of suspected methamphetamine.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Dryden on March 6, 2023, to answer to the above charges.

Assisting in this investigation were members of the Dryden Detachment, Dryden CSCU and the OPP’s Emergency Response Team.

