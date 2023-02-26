Tim Hortons and the words “double-double” are part of Canada’s story. A coffee company that has become part of the national fabric.

While Tim Hortons is a Canadian fast-food restaurant chain known for its coffee and donuts.

The company was founded by Tim Horton, a Canadian professional ice hockey player, and his business partner Ron Joyce in 1964. The first Tim Hortons location opened in Hamilton, Ontario, and it quickly became a popular destination for coffee and donuts.

In the early years, Tim Hortons expanded rapidly, with new locations opening across Canada. The company introduced new menu items such as muffins and sandwiches, and it became known for its focus on quality, freshness, and value. Tim Hortons also developed a strong reputation for community involvement, sponsoring local sports teams and charity events.

In 1995, Tim Hortons merged with Wendy’s International, Inc., an American fast-food chain. The merger allowed Tim Hortons to expand into the United States and other international markets. However, in 2006, Wendy’s sold its majority stake in Tim Hortons, and the company became a publicly-traded entity in its own right.

Today, Tim Hortons has over 4,000 locations worldwide, including more than 3,500 locations in Canada. The company continues to be a beloved Canadian brand, with its coffee and donuts a staple of Canadian culture.