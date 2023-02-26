Thunder Bay – Missing – Thunder Bay Police Service are requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing person Summer SMITH, a 12-years of age girl.

Summer SMITH was last seen on Saturday February 25, 2023 at approximately 12:00 pm, in the area of the 400 block of Red River Road.

Summer SMITH is described as being an Indigenous female, standing about 5’3″ tall with a thin build. She has shoulder length black hair, brown eyes, and a medium complexion.

Summer SMITH was last seen wearing an oversized pink sweater, a short black skirt with white stripes on it and brown boots.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.