Starting in Thunder Bay, we’re seeing a high of minus 6 with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. The wind will be coming from the west at 20 km/h and will gust up to 40 km/h at times, so you might want to hold onto your hats! The wind chill is expected to dip down to minus 21 in the morning and minus 13 in the afternoon, so be sure to bundle up and stay warm if you’re planning on spending any time outside.
Moving up to Red Lake, we’re looking at a high of minus 9 with mainly cloudy skies throughout the day. The wind will be coming from the northwest at 15 km/h, and the wind chill will drop to minus 19 in the morning and minus 14 in the afternoon. There’s a risk of snow flurries throughout the day, so make sure to watch your step if you’re out and about.
Over in Dryden, we’re seeing a high of minus 12 with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. The wind will be coming from the west at 15 km/h, and the wind chill is expected to drop down to minus 28 in the morning and minus 19 in the afternoon. It’ll be a cold one, so make sure to dress appropriately if you’re planning on spending any time outside.
And that’s your weather synopsis for Northwestern Ontario. Stay warm and stay safe out there!
Specific Forecasts
Thunder Bay
Hold onto your hats folks, because we’ve got some exciting weather coming your way! In the morning, you can expect the wind to whip up to a grand total of 15 km/h. Brrrr, it’s going to be chilly with a high of minus 7 and wind chill of minus 27 in the morning and minus 13 in the afternoon. So, make sure to bundle up and invest in some extra layers, unless you want to turn into an icicle! Don’t forget to slap on some sunscreen though, because we’ve got a moderate UV index of 3.
As we move into the night, the excitement just keeps on coming. We’re looking at some increasing cloudiness, with the wind still a breezy 15 km/h. Brace yourselves for a low of minus 15, but don’t worry, things will warm up a bit with the temperature rising to minus 4 by morning. Just don’t let the wind chill of minus 21 in the evening scare you off! Overall, it’s going to be a wild ride, so hold on tight and enjoy the icy blast!
Fort Frances
Well, well, well, looks like the sun decided to come out and play today! But don’t get too excited, because the wind is tagging along too, gusting up to 15 km/h. Oh, and did I mention that it’s going to be cold as an Eskimo’s igloo with a high of minus 5 and a wind chill of minus 30 in the morning and minus 9 in the afternoon? Yep, you read that right, folks, we’ve got a risk of frostbite today. So, if you’re planning on going outside, make sure to layer up like a mummy, or you might end up with some very chilly extremities. Oh, and don’t forget your sunscreen, because we’ve got a moderate UV index of 3.
As for tonight, the clouds are slowly creeping in, with the wind still howling at 15 km/h. The temperature is dropping faster than a hot potato, hitting a low of minus 8. The wind chill will make it feel like minus 9 in the evening and minus 14 overnight. So, if you’re planning on being out and about, make sure to bundle up and maybe invest in a heated blanket, because baby, it’s going to be cold outside!
Dryden and Vermilion Bay
Would you look at that? It’s a sunny day outside, folks! But don’t let that fool you, because the wind is here to crash the party too, gusting up to 15 km/h. And if the minus 8 high doesn’t make you shiver in your boots, the wind chill of minus 31 in the morning and minus 11 in the afternoon surely will! Yikes, we’ve got a risk of frostbite, so if you’re planning on venturing outside, make sure to dress like a yeti. Oh, and don’t forget your sunscreen, because the UV index is at a moderate 3.
Moving on to the night, we’ve got some increasing cloudiness to look forward to, but that’s not all – the wind is still at it, gusting up to 15 km/h. Brace yourselves for a low of minus 10, but don’t worry, the temperature will rise to minus 7 by morning. Just don’t let the wind chill near minus 17 freeze you in your tracks! So, if you’re planning on going out and about, make sure to dress in layers like an onion, and maybe invest in some hand warmers, because it’s going to be a chilly one, folks!
Kenora
Well, it’s another beautiful day in the neighborhood, with the sun shining bright and the wind howling up to 15 km/h. But before you bust out the sunscreen and shorts, let me give you a reality check – we’ve got a high of minus 8 and a wind chill of minus 33 in the morning and minus 13 in the afternoon. That’s right, folks, we’re looking at a risk of frostbite, so make sure to bundle up like a burrito if you plan on venturing outside. Oh, and don’t forget your sunscreen, because the UV index is a moderate 3.
As we move into the night, the clouds are creeping in like an unwelcome guest, and the wind is coming from the southeast at a brisk 20 km/h. We’ve got a low of minus 9, but fear not, because the temperature will rise to minus 6 by morning. Just be sure to watch out for that wind chill near minus 17, or you might end up looking like a human popsicle! So, if you’re planning on being out and about, make sure to dress appropriately, and maybe bring a warm beverage or two, because baby, it’s going to be a cold one!
Sachigo Lake
Well, well, well, looks like we’ve got a mixed bag of weather today, folks. A little bit of sun, a little bit of cloud, and a whole lot of wind from the southwest at 20 km/h, which will eventually die down to a light breeze in the afternoon. But don’t let that fool you, because we’re looking at a high of minus 14 and a wind chill of minus 35 in the morning and minus 17 in the afternoon. Yup, you heard that right – a risk of frostbite! So, unless you want to end up with toes that resemble ice cubes, make sure to bundle up like a mummy. Oh, and don’t forget your sunscreen, because the UV index is a low 2.
As we move into the night, the clouds are rolling in like a slow-moving fog, and the wind is coming from the east at a brisk 20 km/h before morning. We’ve got a low of minus 19, and if that doesn’t give you chills, the wind chill of minus 19 in the evening and minus 28 overnight surely will. So, unless you want to be mistaken for a snowman, make sure to dress appropriately and maybe invest in some hand warmers. Because let’s face it, folks – it’s going to be a cold one tonight!