Thunder Bay – Weather –

Starting in Thunder Bay, we’re seeing a high of minus 6 with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. The wind will be coming from the west at 20 km/h and will gust up to 40 km/h at times, so you might want to hold onto your hats! The wind chill is expected to dip down to minus 21 in the morning and minus 13 in the afternoon, so be sure to bundle up and stay warm if you’re planning on spending any time outside.

Moving up to Red Lake, we’re looking at a high of minus 9 with mainly cloudy skies throughout the day. The wind will be coming from the northwest at 15 km/h, and the wind chill will drop to minus 19 in the morning and minus 14 in the afternoon. There’s a risk of snow flurries throughout the day, so make sure to watch your step if you’re out and about.

Over in Dryden, we’re seeing a high of minus 12 with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. The wind will be coming from the west at 15 km/h, and the wind chill is expected to drop down to minus 28 in the morning and minus 19 in the afternoon. It’ll be a cold one, so make sure to dress appropriately if you’re planning on spending any time outside.

And that’s your weather synopsis for Northwestern Ontario. Stay warm and stay safe out there!

Specific Forecasts

Thunder Bay

Hold onto your hats folks, because we’ve got some exciting weather coming your way! In the morning, you can expect the wind to whip up to a grand total of 15 km/h. Brrrr, it’s going to be chilly with a high of minus 7 and wind chill of minus 27 in the morning and minus 13 in the afternoon. So, make sure to bundle up and invest in some extra layers, unless you want to turn into an icicle! Don’t forget to slap on some sunscreen though, because we’ve got a moderate UV index of 3.

As we move into the night, the excitement just keeps on coming. We’re looking at some increasing cloudiness, with the wind still a breezy 15 km/h. Brace yourselves for a low of minus 15, but don’t worry, things will warm up a bit with the temperature rising to minus 4 by morning. Just don’t let the wind chill of minus 21 in the evening scare you off! Overall, it’s going to be a wild ride, so hold on tight and enjoy the icy blast!

Fort Frances