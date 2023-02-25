Thunder Bay – News – Thunder Bay Police Service request public assistance in locating missing person Brittany Archie, a 29-years-old female.

Brittany was last seen on Friday the 24th of February 2023, at approximately 10 pm in the area of 711 Ruskin Crescent.

Brittany is described as a Indigenous female standing about 5’2” tall with a slim build. She has long brown hair, and brown eyes. She is possibly wearing eye glasses.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with grey jogging pants.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com