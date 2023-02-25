Thunder Bay

Looks like Mother Nature’s got some tricks up her sleeve today! We’re starting off with a 70 percent chance of light snow, but don’t get too excited, folks, because that’ll be changing to a measly 30 percent chance of flurries in the morning. Oh, and did I mention we’ll be enjoying some lovely winds up to 15 km/h? Better hold onto your hats, people!

Now, let’s talk about the high for the day. Are you ready for this? It’s a whopping minus 10! That’s right, you heard it here first, folks. The temperature’s gonna be colder than your ex’s heart. And if that’s not enough to make you want to crawl back into bed, just wait for it – we’re starting off with a wind chill of minus 25 in the morning! Yikes! But don’t worry, it’ll warm up to a balmy minus 15 in the afternoon.

Moving onto the night, we’ve got a 30 percent chance of flurries, and some lovely winds up to 15 km/h (again). But here’s the kicker – we’re looking at a low of minus 26! That’s right, you read that correctly. Minus. Twenty. Six. And if that’s not enough to make you want to hibernate until April, just wait for it – we’ve got a wind chill of minus 30 overnight! That’s not just cold, folks, that’s “I can’t feel my face” cold. So make sure you bundle up, because there’s a real risk of frostbite tonight.

Fort Frances

Well, folks, it’s another thrilling day in the Great White North! We’re looking at mainly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of flurries. You know, just enough to make things a little more interesting. And as if that’s not enough, we’ve got winds picking up to a brisk southwest 20 km/h in the morning. Better hold onto your hats, folks!

Now, let’s talk about the high for the day. It’s a balmy minus 12! That’s right, we’re finally climbing out of those “I can’t feel my face” temperatures. But don’t get too excited, because we’ve still got a wind chill of minus 30 in the morning and minus 20 in the afternoon. You know, just in case you were starting to enjoy feeling your toes again.

Moving onto the night, we’re looking at partly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of flurries. And just when you thought things couldn’t get any better, we’ve got some lovely west winds picking up to 20 km/h. But don’t worry, folks, those winds will become light early in the evening, just in time for us to settle in for the night.

And speaking of settling in, make sure you bundle up tight, because we’re looking at a low of minus 26. That’s right, minus 26! And with a wind chill of minus 22 in the evening and minus 30 overnight, there’s a real risk of frostbite. But don’t worry, folks, at least the UV index is a nice low 2. You know, just in case you were worried about getting a tan in these bone-chilling temperatures.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay