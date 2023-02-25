Thunder Bay
Looks like Mother Nature’s got some tricks up her sleeve today! We’re starting off with a 70 percent chance of light snow, but don’t get too excited, folks, because that’ll be changing to a measly 30 percent chance of flurries in the morning. Oh, and did I mention we’ll be enjoying some lovely winds up to 15 km/h? Better hold onto your hats, people!
Now, let’s talk about the high for the day. Are you ready for this? It’s a whopping minus 10! That’s right, you heard it here first, folks. The temperature’s gonna be colder than your ex’s heart. And if that’s not enough to make you want to crawl back into bed, just wait for it – we’re starting off with a wind chill of minus 25 in the morning! Yikes! But don’t worry, it’ll warm up to a balmy minus 15 in the afternoon.
Moving onto the night, we’ve got a 30 percent chance of flurries, and some lovely winds up to 15 km/h (again). But here’s the kicker – we’re looking at a low of minus 26! That’s right, you read that correctly. Minus. Twenty. Six. And if that’s not enough to make you want to hibernate until April, just wait for it – we’ve got a wind chill of minus 30 overnight! That’s not just cold, folks, that’s “I can’t feel my face” cold. So make sure you bundle up, because there’s a real risk of frostbite tonight.
Fort Frances
Well, folks, it’s another thrilling day in the Great White North! We’re looking at mainly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of flurries. You know, just enough to make things a little more interesting. And as if that’s not enough, we’ve got winds picking up to a brisk southwest 20 km/h in the morning. Better hold onto your hats, folks!
Now, let’s talk about the high for the day. It’s a balmy minus 12! That’s right, we’re finally climbing out of those “I can’t feel my face” temperatures. But don’t get too excited, because we’ve still got a wind chill of minus 30 in the morning and minus 20 in the afternoon. You know, just in case you were starting to enjoy feeling your toes again.
Moving onto the night, we’re looking at partly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of flurries. And just when you thought things couldn’t get any better, we’ve got some lovely west winds picking up to 20 km/h. But don’t worry, folks, those winds will become light early in the evening, just in time for us to settle in for the night.
And speaking of settling in, make sure you bundle up tight, because we’re looking at a low of minus 26. That’s right, minus 26! And with a wind chill of minus 22 in the evening and minus 30 overnight, there’s a real risk of frostbite. But don’t worry, folks, at least the UV index is a nice low 2. You know, just in case you were worried about getting a tan in these bone-chilling temperatures.
Dryden and Vermilion Bay
Today’s forecast is a real thrill-ride. We’re looking at mainly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of flurries. But wait, it gets even better! We’ve got winds picking up to a gusty southwest 20 km/h, gusting to a wild and crazy 40 km/h in the morning. Better hold onto your touques, folks!
And speaking of things that will make you shiver, we’ve got a high of minus 14. I know, I know, you’re thinking “what happened to global warming?” But don’t worry, folks, we’ve got a wind chill of minus 33 in the morning and minus 23 in the afternoon, so it’ll feel much worse than it actually is.
Moving onto the night, we’ve got mainly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of flurries early in the evening. And just when you thought things were calming down, we’ve got winds picking up again, this time from the west at a solid 20 km/h. But don’t worry, folks, those winds will become light early in the evening, just in time for you to crawl into bed and snuggle up with your hot water bottle.
And speaking of snuggling, make sure you bundle up tight, because we’re looking at a low of minus 23. And with a wind chill of minus 24 in the evening and minus 29 overnight, there’s a real risk of frostbite. But hey, at least the UV index is a nice low 1, so you don’t have to worry about getting sunburned while you freeze your buns off.
Kenora
Hey there, frosty friends! Today’s forecast is sure to make you want to crawl back under the covers and stay there until spring. We’re looking at mainly cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of light snow. But don’t worry, the real excitement is in the wind. It’s coming at you from the southwest at a breezy 20 km/h. Better tie down your touque, folks, or it might just fly away!
And speaking of flying away, you might want to consider hopping on the next flight to Cancun, because we’ve got a high of minus 16. But don’t let that discourage you from getting out there and enjoying the great outdoors, because with a wind chill of minus 34 in the morning and minus 23 in the afternoon, you’ll be feeling alive and awake in no time! Just make sure to bring your best mittens, because there’s a real risk of frostbite.
Moving onto the night, we’ve got cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of flurries early in the evening. But don’t worry, folks, it’ll clear up later in the evening, just in time for you to see all the stars you’re missing out on by living in the city. And speaking of stars, make sure to wish upon one for a warm tropical vacation, because we’ve got a low of minus 27. And with a wind chill of minus 23 in the evening and minus 35 overnight, you might want to consider investing in a nice thick parka, or just hibernating until spring. But don’t worry, folks, it’s only a few more months until summer!
Sachigo Lake
It’s a day of indecisiveness, folks! We have a mix of sun and cloud, so you’ll never know whether to bring your shades or not. Wind will be up to 15 km/h, so hold on to your hats or you might just lose them to the wind. The high will be a frosty minus 14, so bundle up like you’re going on a polar expedition. In the afternoon, the wind chill will only be minus 20, so you might want to loosen up a bit. But beware, the risk of frostbite is still high, so keep your extremities warm, people! The UV index is just 1, so you won’t need to worry about getting that sun-kissed glow.
At night, things will get a little better. It’ll be partly cloudy, so you can finally put those sunglasses away. The wind will still be up to 15 km/h, so hold on to your hats, folks! The low will be minus 25, so make sure your blankets are thick and warm. Wind chill will be minus 22 in the evening, so you might want to wear that onesie you’ve been saving for a special occasion. And as we move into the night, the wind chill will drop down to a bone-chilling minus 33, so cuddle up close and keep those toes covered! The risk of frostbite is still high, so keep warm and cozy, folks!