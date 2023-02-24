PIKANGIKUM – News – One person has been confirmed deceased and two others are still unaccounted for after a devastating house fire Wednesday evening in Pikangikum First Nation.

Pikangikum is located more than 500kilometres north of Thunder Bay.

It is with heavy hearts that we must report the tragic news of a devastating house fire in Pikangikum First Nation. One person has been confirmed deceased, and our thoughts and prayers go out to their family and loved ones during this difficult time.

To compound this tragedy, two others remain unaccounted for, leaving us all deeply saddened and concerned.

The fire broke out on the evening of February 22, 2023, and despite the best efforts of the Pikangikum Peacekeepers, who were hindered by mechanical issues with both of the community fire trucks, the flames raged on. The frigid weather conditions only served to exacerbate the situation, leaving us feeling powerless and helpless.

Chief Shirley Lynne Keeper spoke of the devastating impact this tragedy has had on the community, noting that it was just seven years ago that another family perished in a similar fire. The community has been left reeling, and the Chief expressed deep frustration with the lack of progress made in improving fire services in the area. The government’s response, she said, has been unacceptable, and action is needed to prevent such tragedies from happening again.

As we continue to investigate the cause of this devastating fire, we ask that everyone join us in praying for the family of the deceased and for our community as we come to terms with this terrible loss.