Thunder Bay – Missing – Thunder Bay Police Service are looking public assistance in locating missing person Samantha BRETON.

Samantha was last seen by family on 17 February 2023 in the area of Christina Street East.

Samantha is described as female, white, 5’4″ tall, 110 lbs., slim build with long brown straight hair, hazel eyes sometimes wears glasses.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.